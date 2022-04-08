Genshin Impact: The Moon and Stars Inscribe Day 2 event guide

The Hues of the Violet Garden is in full swing in Genshin Impact, and the second day of events is now live. The Moon and Stars Inscribe is a mini-event as a part of the Magnificent Irodori Festival and revolves around taking photos of specific items to give two poets some inspiration. On the second day of the event, you’ll have to take photos of completely brand new items compared to the previous day.

To begin this event, you need to complete the prerequisite quests required to unlock the event. Following this, you must return to the pair of NPCs named Ootomo and Lenne, who will give you instructions on today’s set of photographs. Note: You must set the in-game time to sometime between 8:00 and 12:00 for the quest to activate.

In this event, you’ll take photos in specific regions to match daily themes of inspiration. Today’s theme is Friendship. Obtain “materials” so you can better help the two poets figure out their writing better. The game asks you to take pictures of Inazuman creatures unique to the island to get key material. These are animals specific to Inazuma.

Take four photos of any of the following:

Adorned Unagi

Bake-Tanuki

Crow

Electro Crystalfly

General Crab

Gray Snow Cat

Kitsune

Pale Red Crab

Pith Lizard

Raimei Angelfish

Red-Finned Unagi

Sunny Loach

Sunset Loach

Violet Ibis

Note that you cannot use the Kamera gadget. To complete this event, you need to go into the Paimon menu and open the Camera app. Once you open the Camera app and approach one of the above objects, you’ll notice a circle surrounding the object of interest. Start your route by heading to this location in Tatarasuna.

Head to the Grand Narukami Shrine and go to the staircase. You can find Crows there which will fulfill your first photo:

If you head a little further down, you’ll come across a Kitsune that you can use for your second photo. Two down, only two to go.

Keep heading down the path. You can find your third photo along the same route. This time, you’ll snap a photo of a Violet Ibis, who’s found perching in the location below:

Now, you can go to any location to find an animal for your last location. We opted to head to Chinju Forest to snap a photo of a Bake-Tanuki, located here:

When you’re done, head back to Ootomo and Lenne and receive their poem. They’ll present you with the following prose for your professional photography skills:

Select the second stanza: “Imagine all our wild dreaming, to borrow the wind in sunny days like birds flying.” After you complete the poem, you’ll receive your rewards, and you can wait until the next day which will be the final poem.