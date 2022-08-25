Genshin Impact: “The Trail Of The God Of Wisdom” Quest Guide

The Trail of The God of Wisdom quest in Genshin Impact comes after the Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest, after a perilous run through a mysterious domain inside a massive hollowed tree. The last quest ends as you depart from Tighnari and Collei and prepare to venture into Sumeru City, in another attempt to reach the Dendro Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanali. This quest will situate you with the hub of Sumeru, and where you’ll inevitably spend much of your time.

Tighnari will give you a letter that will help you in your search for the Dendro Archon. After bidding farewell to Tighnari and Collei, head to Sumeru City. The quest indicator will lead you straight to the bustling city which is located near the lush rainforest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sumeru City is a peaceful location, accentuated by the soothing background music and calming atmosphere. Two NPCs will stop you from entering as you are first-time visitors, and offer you an Akasha. The Akasha Terminal is a mysterious device that connects you “directly to the Akasha and accesses any knowledge you need.”

Your first task in Sumeru City is to locate Rohawi, a researcher who Tighnari directs you to who likely has more information about the Dendro Archon. He’s located close by as you enter the city. Unfortunately, Rohawi won’t have any information to give you, but you get the idea to visit the Katheryne of Sumeru instead. You’ll find Katheryne located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Katheryne won’t have any information for you either, but she suggests someone else you can talk to. Asfand, who is located in the Citadel of Regzar, may have more information for you. You can find the Citadel of Regzar here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once again, you reach a dead end. However, an NPC named Dunyarzad will soon approach you. She’s enthusiastic about Kusanali. Before you can get more information, two mercenaries strangely appear and chase her away. After you draw the attention away from Dunyarzad, go ahead and find Dunyarzad again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dunyarzad will take you to a nearby tavern. After entering and enjoying a meal, head to the Grand Bazaar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to the five marked people in the marketplace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Afterward, head outside of the Grand Bazaar. Dehya will take you to someone who might know a way to meet with the Lesser Lord Kusanali, concluding the quest.