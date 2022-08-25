Genshin Impact: “Silent Seeker of Knowledge” Quest Guide

The Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest in Genshin Impact immediately follows the Chronic Illness quest, where you learn about Collei’s illness. You end the last quest while trying to deliver rations to an NPC named Haypasia, who encountered you at the start of your journey in Sumeru. While delivering these rations, you encountered a mysterious creature who seemed to teleport you to a strange, dreamy domain.

You’ll regain consciousness after getting visibly confused, and Haypasia will be at your side unconscious. Paimon will notice the area where you entered has been enveloped in a mysterious fog. Go through the fog to start the domain.

Related: Genshin Impact: “Chronic Illness” Quest Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

The area has strangely transformed into an unbelievable landscape, with a huge tree hollow towering in front of you. Simply head forward to investigate the area, and figure out what exactly sent you to this domain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A treasure chest awaits you as you keep pressing forward. Defeat the enemies nearby it to unlock it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to head to the top of the tree. In front of you is a Bouncy Mushroom that will allow you to leap to great heights. Bounce your way up to the Four-Leaf Sigil.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Afterward, head towards the quest indicator. You’ll encounter a dead end soon, but you’ll be teleported into a mysterious new location. Investigate the room that you get teleported into and follow the next quest indicators.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t miss the free Common Chest here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching the end of the new location, you’ll be teleported back to the tree hollow. A strange device known as a Primeval Rosin will be waiting for you. These Primeval Rosin correlate to sealed-off paths, which you can unlock by activating all the prerequisite Primeval Rosin. Activating the Rosin in front of you will open up a path for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the Bouncy Mushrooms to the next quest indicators. Don’t miss a chest found in the location below. While you are in the area, there is a Rosin you can also activate here before moving to the next location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defeat the enemies you encounter to open up an Exquisite Chest. (Note, from experience, do NOT stand in the center of the field, or you may get accidentally teleported before you can open the chest. You will have to restart the domain to open the chest if you do.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A portal will appear in the center of the field which will take you to a new location. Activate the Rosin in front of you and head inside the closed door. Head towards the quest indicator which will take you to a closed door. If you have activated three Resin, you will be able to open this massive closed door waiting for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After going inside, you’ll once again teleport to a new mysterious area. You’ll reach a dead end, with a large Inazuman courtyard in front of you. Head to the location below and line up the images on these nearby rocks, which will allow you to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A door will open which contains an elevator that allows you to proceed. Head down the corridor after taking the elevator, and you’ll once again be teleported to the tree hollow. You will encounter an Abyss Herald that you must defeat. Once you reach the final stage, you’ll notice you will no longer deal damage to the Abyss Herald.

After the Herald nearly defeats you, you will once arrive where you initially started, as if the domain never happened. Haypasia will awaken, and the quest will end soon after you make Haypasia a meal and return to Gandharva Village.