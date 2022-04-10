Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus Slumber Spirit’s Bridge Stage 2 – Enter the Horde guide

The Theater Mechanicus is kicking for the second day, bringing new challenges for players to face in this tower defense event mode. The event returns with changes to the gameplay we’re used to, meaning you might have some trouble getting all the points you need. We have an easy method here of getting 2,500 points with minimal effort. Follow this guide for the last stage if you haven’t already.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets imbued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Here are the towers you can use for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list. Here are the buffs we used for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, it may be harder to freeze enemies at this stage. Enemies in this stage recover tons of health when frozen, so instead, we’ll use a mixture of Crack Shot and Cryo towers to deal a majority of the damage.

Readjust the binding towers to look like this.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, set the upper portion of the course to look like this. Be sure to camp the bridge and close it when any enemies get through.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We bring four Electro characters here and put the Cryo towers so we can inflict Superconduct. This will let Crack Shot deal bonus damage, making it possible for us to earn 2,500 points by simply applying Electro and closing the bridge when necessary.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should get the 2,500 points you need by following this strategy. After you collect 2,500 points for the Show of Force portion of this course, keep your eyes peeled for the next course.