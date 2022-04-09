Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus: Whither the Wind Wends Stage 1 – Show of Force guide

The Theater Mechanicus is back for the third time, one of the more popular Genshin Impact events in the game. This time, the event returns as a part of the Hues of the Violet Garden event and a part of the Magnificent Irodori Festival. There are quite a few differences between this Theater Mechanics and the past two iterations, giving a new element of strategy to the game.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets embued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Compared to the last Theater Mechanicus, you will not have any lives and there aren’t any specific waves. Instead, you have an unlimited amount of lives and simply must defeat enemies for points. Additionally, there are a set amount of enemies you have to defeat rather than waves to defend against.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t choose which towers you want to place down, either. Each course only lets you choose from a preset number of towers, as well as the elements you can use. You can check which turrets you can use at the start of every game.

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to win all the rewards for this Theater Mechanicus, you need 2500 points per course. Each course also has two levels: the Show of Force and Enter the Horde. To earn 2500 points for Whither the Wind Wends, you can place your turrets in the formation listed below. Take the Fortune Sticks listed in the image above.

Here is the formation for the lower portion of the course:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the formation for the upper portion of the course:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Against the Ruin Guards, it’s recommended to stand by the platforms and drop them in the event that your turrets do not deal enough damage. You can also assist your turrets by using your characters and creating Elemental Reactions, although this shouldn’t be necessary.

After you collect 2,500 points for the Show of Force portion of this course, come back and follow this guide for the next stage.