Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus: Whither the Wind Wends Stage 2 – Enter the Horde guide

The Theater Mechanicus is back, and back with a vengeance. With the many different changes to the game mode, you might have a challenging time getting the maximum amount of points and earning all of the rewards. However, we have an easy method of getting 2,500 points with minimal effort. If you haven’t already cleared Stage 1 of Whither the Wind Wends, follow this guide here.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets embued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Compared to the last Theater Mechanicus, you will not have any lives and there aren’t any specific waves. Instead, you have an unlimited amount of lives and simply must defeat enemies for points. Additionally, there are a set amount of enemies you have to defeat rather than waves to defend against.

Here are the towers you can use for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list. Here are the buffs we used for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to win all the rewards for this Theater Mechanicus, you need 2500 points per course. Each course also has two levels: the Show of Force and Enter the Horde. To earn 2500 points for Whither the Wind Wends, follow this strategy:

The trick to this stage is to take advantage of the two Mystic Sticks that both shorten the cooldown of the drawbridge and earns the number of points you get when an enemy falls off the bridge. By doing this, the cooldown for dropping the bridge will be short enough that you don’t need to build many towers on the upper side.

Start your formation like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

As enemies cascade onto the upper path, utilize the drop bridge function to earn points from those enemies. As you can more currency, you can build more turrets on the lower path, ultimately looking like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you build enough towers on the lower path, you can ignore this portion completely and simply focus on dropping the bridges and making sure no enemies get through on the upper path. This is an easy way to get the 2,500 points you need for all the rewards.

Note: Hydro Abyss Mages will make an appearance in this course. While not necessary, bringing a Cryo unit like Ganyu or Kaeya can help ensure that these enemies do not break through and make it to the end. This is because you can attack enemies and inflict Elemental Reactions onto them, making it possible for you to freeze these enemies.

After you collect 2,500 points for the Show of Force portion of this course, come back and keep your eyes peeled for tomorrow, when the next two stages unlock.