Genshin Impact – Through the Predawn Night quest guide

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 features the continuation and conclusion of the Sumeru Archon quests, bringing an emotional end to the conflicts introduced in the previous versions. Through the Predawn Night is the first question in the final chapter of Chapter III of the Archon Quests. These quests are officially under Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.

How to start Through the Predawn Night quest in Genshin Impact

As the first quest in Act V of the Sumeru Archon quests, you will likely already have this quest unlocked if you were up to date in completing the quests. However, if not, you will have to complete the previous quests in the Sumeru storyline. For reference, the quest that precedes this one is “Secret of the Scorching Desert.”

In the previous quest, you ended up meeting up with Alhaitham, Dehya, Candace, and Cyno after clearing the mysterious ruins. After the day ends, you’ll have to meet up with Candace to continue the quest. Candace is found in Aaru Village just below the Village Chief’s House.

Go back to the Village Chief’s House to discuss your plans with the crew. Afterward, you’ll have to talk to Candace and Alhaitham in that order. The plan will be to revisit the Eremite base to check how preparations are going. You will use a Knowledge Capsule to capture “your conviction” in rescuing Nahida.

Afterward, head to the Caravan Ribat and meet up with Cyno. After talking to more soldiers here, you will have to use the in-game clock to wait two days later. Go to the Paimon menu, hit the “Time” tab on the lefthand side of the screen, and turn the clock to two days later.

Two days will pass, and it’s time to help Cyno arrest the Eremites. Head to the following location here:

You will have to fight three waves of Eremites in the ensuing arrest:

Wave One – x1 Eremite Axe Vanguard, x1 Eremite Sword-Dancer, x1 Eremite Crossbow

Wave Two – x2 Eremite Linebreaker, x1 Eremite Crossbow

Wave Three – x2 Eremite Crossbow, x1 Eremite Axe Vanguard

After the battle, the arrests will go off successfully. Talk to Cyno at the conclusion of the battle to complete the quest. Finishing this quest will grant you the achievement: Eremita ne Credite, which gives you a reward of x5 Primogems. You will also get 775 Adventure XP, 31,175 Mora, 3 Hero’s Wit, and 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores as a reward.

Prepare for the next quest, As by a God’s Side, to track down a dastardly Fatui Harbinger.