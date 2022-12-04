Genshin Impact: Toukabou Shigure – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Toukabou Shigure is a new 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact Version 3.3. This weapon inflicts a curse on an enemy which increases the DMG dealt, making it a decent weapon for bosses. It also boosts Elemental Mastery, which is a rare stat for Swords, making it a suitable free-to-play weapon for users like Kazuha who rely on Elemental Mastery as a stat.

This weapon is a free reward from one of the Version 3.3 events, the Akitsu Kimodameshi event. By clearing the event, you will get this weapon for free. However, like with most event weapons, this weapon will only be available for those who complete the event. So far, no event weapon has ever returned, so this weapon will likely only be available during the Akitsu Kimodameshi event.

Toukabou Shigure’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

4-star ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90 Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Secondary Stat scaling: 36 at Level 1, 165 at Level 90

36 at Level 1, 165 at Level 90 Passive: Kaidan: Rainfall Earthbinder: After an attack hits opponents, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is taken out during Cursed Parasol’s duration, Cursed Parasol’s CD will be refreshed immediately. The character wielding this weapon will deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 Narukami’s Wisdom x3, Damaged Prism x5, Old Handguard x2, 5,000 Mora Level 40 Narukami’s Joy x3, Damaged Prism x12, Old Handguard x8, 15,000 Mora Level 50 Narukami’s Joy x6, Turbid Prism x6, Kageuchi Handguard x6, 20,000 Mora Level 60 Narukami’s Affection x3, Turbid Prism x12, Kageuchi Handguard x9, 30,000 Mora Level 70 Narukami’s Affection x6, Radiant Prism x9, Famed Handguard x6, 35,000 Mora Level 80 Narukami’s Valor x4, Radiant Prism x18, Famed Handguard x12, 45,000 Mora

Is the Toukabou Shigure good?

The Toukabou Shigure is a free-to-play weapon, and as such, it’s not as strong as some of the other options in the game. The weaker aspect of this weapon is the weapon’s passive. It’s limited in its use due to the passive only applying to one opponent at a time, making it only suitable for bosses. The Iron Sting by comparison has the same base damage and Elemental Mastery substat, yet increases all Elemental DMG by a flat rate.

In other words, this will probably be more of a collector’s item rather than a viable weapon, considering the Iron Sting is available at all times. For a free-to-play weapon, it’s suitable, and can be a replacement to the Iron Sting if you are primarily battling single-target bosses where you can more reliably rely on the weapon’s passive.