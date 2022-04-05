Genshin Impact Version 2.6: How to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss has reset, making it the most challenging series of fights in Genshin Impact to date. Even players with strong teams will struggle to clear the Spiral Abyss in one shot. If you aim to get all nine stars on this floor, you will likely have to run through Floor 12 more than once.

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Sheet-Ice Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After a character’s Normal Attack hits an opponent, this opponent will be afflicted with a Mark of Ending. After 10s, this Mark of Ending will be removed, dealing True DMG to this opponent. When a character’s Normal Attack hits an opponent with a Mark of Ending, the DMG dealt by the Mark of Ending’s removal will be increased. This DMG can be increased 9 times.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Floor 12 doesn’t have a specific buff or Leyline Disorder, so we’ll be going in with just the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon to help us. Fortunately, we have plenty of characters who benefit from it, as many characters can deal strong Normal Attack DMG.

Characters to consider

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freeze teams are an extremely valuable asset on this floor, especially in the second chamber, due to the prevalence of pesky Abyss Lectors and Heralds with Hydro shields. Bringing a Freeze team will help you whittle down these shields. You should also consider bringing a Hydro unit in the first half to deal with Abyss Lectors and Pyro Whopperflowers.

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona: The classic “Morgana” freeze team works like a charm here, especially if you bring them into the second half. The enemies here are easily frozen and dealt with with this combination. As alternatives, you can consider swapping out Ganyu for Ayaka, Mona for Barbara or Xingqiu, and Venti for Sucrose.

Tartaglia, Kamisato Ayato: Hydro units are in high demand on this floor, as you'll need them to deal with the Abyss Lectors on both sides. It's recommended to bring Tartaglia or Kamisato Ayato to whittle down those Pyro shields that will appear. Bringing a Kazuha or Sucrose here for your first team is a great help as well.

Floor 12: Chamber 1 – First Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start off the first half, run off towards the left side to allow the treasure hoarders to come to you. You can blast them with a strong crowd control ability and bring them all together, allowing you to dispatch these enemies quickly to reach the second phase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second phase will be a little trickier, featuring tons of beefy enemies including these two Kairagi. Note: with all Kairagi enemies, you’ll need to defeat both of them at the same time, or the other one left alive will refill all of their health. Having a team with high AoE damage is helpful, but focus on defeating the Kairagi first.

Floor 12: Chamber One – Second Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is an easy chamber that only features two Ruin Guards. Run up to the Ruin Guard in front of you where you spawn and then head behind him. The other Ruin Guard which spawns on the opposite side of the map will naturally walk towards you. Here, you can pummel them to death with freeze characters, keeping them from moving.

You should note that there’s a Leyline in the center of the map infusing the enemies with Electro, but if you keep these enemies frozen, it shouldn’t have any impact on your fights at all.

Floor 12: Chamber Two – First Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a very easy half, as you only have to fight six whopperflowers. There aren’t any fancy tricks in positioning either. As you are fighting and defeating the initial whopperflowers, more will spawn and naturally teleport your way.

Floor 12: Chamber Two – Second Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second half is significantly harder, featuring a trifecta of Abyss Lectors: one Electro, one Pyro, and one Hydro. This means you can be hurt by their attacks, as they can deal Elemental Reactions to you. We can circumvent this by keeping them Frozen, minimizing their attacks as much as possible. Using a combo of Ganyu, Mona, Venti, and Diona were enough for my run.

The enemies are grouped up naturally, so you can start by placing down Ganyu’s Elemental Burst and Skill, then placing down Mona’s Elemental Burst and Skill. Cast Venti’s Elemental Burst and Skill for damage, and repeat this process until the fight ends. Even as the phase ends, you’ll keep up this combo to whittle down all shields as fast as possible.

Floor 12: Chamber Three – First Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a difficult floor, with two Pyro Abyss Lectors spaced far apart. They cannot be brought together easily, so choose one (left or right) to focus on first. Defeat them as fast as possible, then swap to your Hydro unit to destroy the shield.

More than likely, the second Lector will walk towards you and allow you to defeat both at a similar time. If not, you can still salvage the run by brute-forcing this fight as fast as possible.

Floor 12: Chamber Three – Second Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second half of this floor is similar to the first, but with Hydro Abyss Lectors instead. These fights should be easy if you have a freeze team, and Ganyu in particular as your charged shots will deal plenty of damage. Use Ganyu, defeat the Lectors, and keep them frozen when they reach their second phase.

If you cleared this floor, congrats. You have finished the Spiral Abyss. You have plenty of time now to build up your characters for the next cycle, which is looking rather challenging to deal with.