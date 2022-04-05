Genshin Impact Version 2.6: How to clear Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact Version 2.6 has changed, giving players a new challenge to face in the hardest content available in the game. Floor 11 of Genshin Impact Version 2.6 possesses some interesting challenges on its own and empowers Anemo units to deal extra damage altogether.

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Blade-Flourish Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After a character’s Normal Attack hits an opponent, this opponent will be afflicted with a Mark of Ending. After 10s, this Mark of Ending will be removed, dealing True DMG to this opponent. When a character’s Normal Attack hits an opponent with a Mark of Ending, the DMG dealt by the Mark of Ending’s removal will be increased. This DMG can be increased 9 times.”



Screenshot by Gamepur

Floor 11’s buff also benefits Anemo characters greatly, which impacts the characters you can consider bringing. It’s a good idea to have at least one team in the Spiral Abyss with a strong Anemo character with high crowd control.

The Leyline Disorder of the floor also provides a 75% Anemo DMG bonus. It’s highly recommended to take advantage of these buffs to help you progress in your clear. Using characters with high crowd control will help you greatly on this floor.

Characters to consider

Screenshot by Gamepur

The buff on this floor is tailor-made for Normal Attack oriented characters, including Ayato and Yoimiya. Additionally, Anemo damage is greatly boosted on this floor, making it a great idea to bring characters like Venti, Sucrose, or Kazuha. Consider these characters to bring with you:

Venti, Sucrose, Kazuha: Having units with high crowd control is incredibly useful this floor, as many of the enemies here can easily be grouped up by these characters’ displacement abilities. There are strong teams that can be built around these characters, like freeze teams, National teams, etc.

Having units with high crowd control is incredibly useful this floor, as many of the enemies here can easily be grouped up by these characters’ displacement abilities. There are strong teams that can be built around these characters, like freeze teams, National teams, etc. Ganyu, Mona, Ayaka, Kokomi: Freeze characters are extremely strong this floor in general, as the mass amount of enemies makes crowd control easy to group up all the enemies. You can then freeze them and deal massive damage as they are grouped up.

Freeze characters are extremely strong this floor in general, as the mass amount of enemies makes crowd control easy to group up all the enemies. You can then freeze them and deal massive damage as they are grouped up. Yoimiya, Kamisato Ayato: These characters are strong and both synergize with the Blessing of Abyssal Moon in Version 2.6 of Genshin Impact. Kamisato Ayato is usable in a Freeze team or Vaporize team, while Yoimiya can have a team built around her.

Floor 11: Chamber 1 – First Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this floor, you have to defend a monolith as enemies attack it. As enemies attack the monolith, it will lose HP. For the maximum rewards, you cannot let the monolith go below 60% HP. Anemo units make this floor much easier, as you can group up the enemies and prevent them from dealing damage.

The enemies in the back will run-up to the monolith to hit it. When they do, you can use a crowd control ability to group them up. After defeating the melee enemies, they will spawn on the opposite side of the monolith. Keep the enemies grouped up and frozen, and you can prevent them from dealing lots of damage to the monolith.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final two enemies are Mitachurls. They will spawn close together, so you can easily keep both of them frozen at the same time. This will stop them from dealing massive damage to the monolith.

Floor 11, Chamber 1: Second Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is an easy floor if you have Venti or Sucrose. Treasure Hunters that can be easily crowd controlled will spawn close to the monolith. You just have to point your crowd control abilities at the monolith, and enemies will be dragged into the center and unable to damage the monolith.

Freeze teams work best with this, but any team that focuses on elemental reactions would work as long as you aim your crowd control abilities correctly.

Floor 11, Chamber 2: First Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this floor, you’ll first have to battle a Pyro Abyss Mage and some Pyro and Electro slimes. Walk up to the Pyro Abyss Mage, as the slimes behind you as you spawn will naturally walk over towards you. Be sure to have a Hydro unit on your team to deal with the Pyro Abyss Mage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you defeat the initial wave of enemies, some Fatui Skirmishers will spawn behind you. Group them up before they can stray too far. If you can’t group them up, try to defeat the Cryo Fatui Skirmisher first to prevent the Cryo shield from spawning. The other two agents should not have difficult shields to deal with if you have a Hydro unit on your team.

Floor 11, Chamber 2: Second Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this floor, you’ll initially have to fight a Cryo Abyss Mage and some Electro slimes. You want a strong Cryo unit on this floor, making Ganyu or Ayaka a strong fit with this fight. Use Venti or Sucrose to group up the enemies together, and defeat the Cryo Abyss Mage. Following this, similar to the last floor, some Fatui Skirmishers will spawn. You can dispatch them quickly using a similar method.

Floor 11, Chamber 3: First Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first half of this chamber features some Wolfhounds. You can use Kazuha to group them up easily, and then permanently freeze them. This keeps their Corrosion mechanic from debilitating your team too quickly, and also prevents them from running away too much. The final set of enemies are three Fatui Pyro Agent.

Walk to the agent behind you when you spawn, and the other two agents will naturally walk towards him. This allows you to deal stronger AoE damage, and that will reduce the time you need to take to defeat these enemies.

Floor 11, Chamber 3: Second Half

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final chamber mirrors the last half. Walk behind the Rifthounds like above to group them up easier, and then unleash your Cryo and Hydro abilities to freeze them. Use an Anemo unit to group them after they are frozen, and they should be killed easily. The last three units are Mirror Maidens and Electro Cicin Mages, but they should naturally be swept up in your crowd control.

Once you clear Floor 11, you’re ready for the biggest challenge of the game: Floor 12.