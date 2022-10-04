Genshin Impact: Wandering Evenstar – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Wandering Evenstar is a new 4-star Catalyst weapon in Genshin Impact added in Version 3.1, empowering characters by increasing their Elemental Mastery. Additionally, this weapon provides buffs for your entire team, making this a great option for support characters. Catalyst users may have to choose between this and the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, another competing weapon.

To obtain the Wandering Evenstar, the weapon must be featured as an available 4-star weapon on the Weapon Event Wish banner. Unlike most 4-star weapons in the game, the Wandering Evenstar is only available to pull through this method, meaning you cannot obtain this weapon in the Standard Event Wish or Character Event Wish banners. Currently, the Wandering Evenstar is not available yet.

Wandering Everstar’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat level: 36 at Level 1, 165 at Level 90

Passive: The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Echo of Scorching Might, x3 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus, x2 Fungal Spores, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, x12 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus, x8 Fungal Spores, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, x6 Dormant Fungal Nucleus, x6 Luminescent Pollen, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Dream of Scorching Might, x12 Dormant Fungal Nucleus, x9 Luminescent Pollen, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Dream of Scorching Might, x9 Robust Fungal Nucleus, x6 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Olden Days of Scorching Might, x18 Robust Fungal Nucleus, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x45,000 Mora

Is the Wandering Evenstar any good?

This weapon is a new support weapon that buffs the Elemental Mastery of the equipped character while also buffing the ATK of nearby party members. Catalyst characters are largely focused on support, which characters like Sucrose and Kokomi both potentially enjoying some Elemental Mastery while also buffing your team.

This weapon is likely the upcoming Nahida’s best 4-star weapon, so you might want this weapon if you plan on using her as a Dendro support. Sucrose users will also likely want to pull this weapon to buff her personal damage as well as the teams.

Otherwise, you can consider skipping this weapon for other 4 or 5-star weapons in the future.