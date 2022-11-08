Genshin Impact – Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest guide

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises continues with this next quest entitled Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies. The operation to save Nahida was a success, and the previous quest ended with you reuniting with the Dendro Archon. Now, it’s time to deal with the ominous Scaramouche with the assistance of Nahida.

How to start the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest

To start this quest, you need to complete the prior quest in Act V of the Archon Quest, Jnagarbha Day. This quest saw you rescue Nahida from her imprisonment, freeing the Dendro Archon from her chains. After you complete this quest, adjust the in-game clock to 16:00 and find Nahida in the Sanctuary of Surasthana.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a discussion which Nahida, you will have to find the Balladeer, or Scaramouche. Defeating Scaramouche will stop his nascent goals and save Irminsul, so it’s imperative that you act fast. Note: You may have to complete Tighnari’s story quest to advance this quest, as a location is involved in this quest. It’s recommended to complete his quest beforehand or not accept it until this quest is finished.

The passageway to reach Scaramouche is inside the Sanctuary of Surasthana. Here is its location:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The path to reach Scaramouche takes shape in a mini-dungeon with some brief battles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, you will reach this broken elevator lift which you must fix. Head to the marked location, where you will reach some rotating platforms. Take these platforms until you can jump to another pipe. Climb the pipe and defeat the Electrohammer Vanguard waiting there. Rotate the device twice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next location to fly towards is here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take this location and keep heading upwards, until you reach another enemy fight and another device. Rotate this device until the elevator lift lights up blue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s one more puzzle to solve in the room next to the device. Rotate the platform like so. The incoming moving platforms will then follow the track, allowing you to reach the next location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep moving forward until you reach this next puzzle. Move this track like so:

Screenshot by Gamepur

As well as this track:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the moving platforms until you reach the next room. You’ll fight more enemies to unlock the final device which restores the lift.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the lift upwards. Once you reach the top, you will have completed the dungeon and automatically head to face Scaramouche. You will have to fight Scaramouche, a difficult weekly boss. Follow this guide here on tips to beat Scaramouche.

This is a long and complicated fight, but after you are finished, Nahida will retrieve the Electro gnosis from Scaramouche and you will have to leave using the Boat of Consciousness. You will reach Irminsul from the past using a knowledge capsule and find the remaining consciousness of Greater Lord Rukkhadevata.

The quest will come to an emotional conclusion, but all the same, you will have saved Teyvat and the people of Sumeru. Continue onwards for the final part of Sumeru’s Archon Quest, A Toast to Victory.