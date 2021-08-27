Genshin The Unforged – how to get, stats, ascension materials

The Unforged is a 5 Star Claymore in Genshin Impact, and part of the Liyue Series of weapons. As a 5 Star weapon, it can only be obtained from Wishes, but this has been made easier now thanks to the addition of the Epitomized Path to the game.

The Unforged will benefit Claymore users that can generate shields, as it will improve shield strength while also increasing their ATK stats. This makes it ideal for characters like Noelle.

Memory of Dust Stats

Weapon type – Claymore

Rating – 5 Star

Base ATK – 46

Secondary Stat Type – ATK

Secondary Stat Level 10.8%

Golden Majesty – Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Ascension Materials