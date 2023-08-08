Get Mew & Mewtwo Event Adds Gen 1 Legendaries to Pokemon Scarlet & Violets

If you’re a fan of some of the earliest legends in the Pokemon franchise, the newest games have something for you. With the latest Pokemon Presents comes new announcements for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. A detailed cinematic cutscene led into the announcement that players will be able to Tera Raid Battle with the Gen 1 Legendaries Mew and Mewtwo.

Those who know each Pokemon’s history may have found the cinematic reveal a little nostalgic, seeing Mew and Mewtwo locked in combat as they have often ended up being. Both Pokemon are available now in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the Get Mew & Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle Event.

Get Mew & Mewtwo In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

During this Tera Raid battle event, players in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be able to challenge Mewtwo in hopes of obtaining one with The Mightiest Mark. This special Mewtwo will be available in Tera Raid Battles via the Get Mew & Mewtwo Raid Battle event. Not only will Mew be available to claim, but players can take on Mewtwo from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 17, 2023, to catch them during Tera Raid Battles.

In addition to the main event, there are additional Tera Raid Battle events available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leading up to Mewtwo’s debut. Wave 1 and Wave 2 are both designed to help train with your new Mew so that you can hope to face Mewtwo come the final Tera Raid Battle time.

Wave 1 will be from Wednesday, August 9th to Thursday, August 17th, while Wave 2 will be from Friday, August 18th to Thursday, August 31. Possible items you can get include TMs and other Pokemon-boosting items that can help with both stats and experience so that you can prepare with your new legendary friend to take on the challenge that awaits.