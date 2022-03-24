Glintstone Sorceries in Elden Ring — what they are and where to find them

Next in the long quest to have a guide for every Sorcery in Elden Ring is the most expansive sorcery class of them all: Glintstone. Among the most commonly used class of spells in Elden Ring, Glintstone Sorceries all revolve around conjuring and often throwing, slashing, or shooting Elden Ring’s mythic Glintstones into the soldiers, beast, and monstrosities you’ll find across the Lands Between.

Before diving into the deep well of Glintstone Sorceries, it’s worth noting that several of the heftier Glintstone Sorceries require finding the Academy and Conspectus Scrolls and hand them over to Sorceress Sellen. She can be found in West Limgrave in the Waypoint Ruins. All of the Glintstone Sorceries can also be boosted by Azur’s Glintstone Staff, Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, and the Digger’s Staff which specifically boosts both the Rock Blaster and Shatter Earth sorceries. Lastly, all Glintstone sorceries scale off of Intelligence.

Cannon of Haima: This is a charged spell that fires an explosive Glintstone projectile. It can be found in a chest at the top of the Converted Fringe Tower in the North East of Liurnia of the Lakes and requires 25 Intelligence to cast.

Comet: The big old sorcery that smashes your foes beneath a comet. It’s found in Raya Lucartia by passing through the illusionary wall by the bookshelf without books on it and requires 52 Intelligence.

Crystal Barrage: A sorcery that comes out blasting a crystal shard barrage. It can be bought from Sorceress Sellen for 1,500 Runes and requires 23 intelligence to cast.

Crystal Burst: A Glinstone Sorcery that fires a spreading blast of Glinstone. It is dropped by the Demi-Human Queen mini-boss in the Demi-Human Forest Ruins and requires 18 intelligence to cast.

Gravel of Haima: Smash whatever is in front of you with a big glowing hammer. The Gravel of Haima is located in a chest at the top of the Converted Fringe Tower and requires 25 Intelligence to cast.

Glintstone Arc: Clear crowds with a flat horizontal crystal wave. Can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen, Thops, or the Twin Maiden Husks after giving them the Thops’s Bell Bearing. Requires 13 intelligence to cast.

Glintstone Cometshard: A cosmic sorcery that fires a comet forward. It can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen for 120,000 Runes after giving her the Conspectus Scroll. Requires 36 intelligence to cast.

Glinstone Pebble: A ranged projectile attack that can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen, Thops, and the Twin Maiden Husks and requires only 10 Intelligence to cast.

Glinstone Stars: Firer out three Glintstone Stars and can be bought from Gowry and Sorceress Sellen for 3,000 Runes and requires 12 intelligence to cast.

Great Glintstone Shard: Like any other Glintstone projectile… but this one just happens to be great. It can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen after giving her the Academy Scroll and requires 16 intelligence.

Rock Blaster: Make some waves in the Lands between by striking your staff into the ground to send out an AEO shockwave of damage. The sorcery is found in a chest inside of the shed on the upper level of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Requires 21 intelligence to cast.

Scholars Armament: What’s better than a normal, boring sword? A slightly less boring magic sword of course. Sorceress Sellen sells the Scholar Armament for 3,000 Runes and it requires 12 intelligence to cast.

Scholar’s Shield: It is what it says it is, a shield sorcery that can be bought off of Sorceress Sellen for 2,500 Runes and requires 12 intelligence to cast.

Shard Spiral: Yet another shooting shard sorcery, but this time they spiral. Sold by Sorceress Sellen for 8,000 Runes and requires level 27 Intelligence.

Shatter Earth: Send even stronger waves in your quest for the Elden Ring by striking your staff into the ground to do AOE damage. This can be picked up off of a corpse in Raya Lucaria’s Crystal Tunnel. Requires 15 intelligence to cast.

Star Shower: Fires a grouping of crystal shots that pursue their target, can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen after giving her the Conspectus Scroll.

Starlight: Tired of getting slapped around by cave people in the dark and hate having the left-hand weapon slot taken up by a useless torch? Starlight is the answer to all of your stumbling and tumbling in the dark woes, and can be purchased from Thops for 2,500 Runes. Requires 15 Intelligence to cast.

Swift Glintstone Shard: Look at that, another Glintstone projectile but this one is swift. Other than firing slightly faster than its counterparts, it’s much the same. The sorcery requires 12 Intelligence and can be bought off of Sorceress Sellen after giving her the Academy Scroll.

Terra Magica: Creates a zone that buffs magic strength. It’s is found in a chest at the top of the tower in the Academy Crystal Cave which is accessible by an elevator behind the Crystallians bosses. Requires 20 Intelligence to cast.

Thops’s Barrier: Creates a defensive barrier around the caster that spells flop off of. Aside from deflecting magic, Thops’s Barrier requires 18 intelligence and can be looted off of Thops’s corpse… however he ends up dying.