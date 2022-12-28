God of War Ragnarok Hidden Trophies List

Some tough ones.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

God of War Ragnarok has a total of 36 trophies for players to get on their journey across the Nine Realms of the Norse world. Of these trophies, some of these are hidden as they contain spoilers about the game’s overall plot. Nevertheless, players will definitely want these in their trophy collection if they are looking to get a 100% completion to this epic game from Santa Monica Studios. With that in mind, here is the hidden trophies list for God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok- All Hidden Trophies

There are a total of 23 hidden trophies in God of War Ragnarok. These are tied to some major story quests as well as some side quests.

Hidden Trophy NameType Objective
A Grizzly EncounterBronzeBattle the Bear
Backyard BrawlBronzeBattle the Mysterious Valkyrie
BestiesSilverPet Speki and Svanna
Better TogetherBronzeBattle Hrist and Mist
Blood DebtBronzeBattle the God of Thunder
ComeuppanceBronzeBattle Heimdall
Full GufaSilverFree the Hafgufas
Funeral for a FriendSilverAttend the funeral
Grave MistakeGoldBattle King Hrolf
Invasive SpeciesSilverComplete all of the Crater Hunts
It Was a Good DaySilverRetrieve Mardoll
Making AmendsSilverFree the Lyngbakr
New FriendsBronzeFetch Lunda’s Orb
Off the LeashBronzeBattle Garm
Purge of HartSilverReturn the Stags of the Four Seasons
RagnarokGoldBattle the All-Father
Rebel LeaderSilverReturn the Hammer of the Rebellion
Rightful PlaceSilverReturn all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
Root of the ProblemBronzeBattle Nidhogg
The CauldronBronzeDestroy Gryla’s Cauldron
The FloristBronzeCollect one flower from each of the Nine Realms
The True QueenGoldBattle Gna
Trials by FireSilverComplete the Trials of Muspelheim

