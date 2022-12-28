God of War Ragnarok Hidden Trophies List

God of War Ragnarok has a total of 36 trophies for players to get on their journey across the Nine Realms of the Norse world. Of these trophies, some of these are hidden as they contain spoilers about the game’s overall plot. Nevertheless, players will definitely want these in their trophy collection if they are looking to get a 100% completion to this epic game from Santa Monica Studios. With that in mind, here is the hidden trophies list for God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok- All Hidden Trophies

There are a total of 23 hidden trophies in God of War Ragnarok. These are tied to some major story quests as well as some side quests.