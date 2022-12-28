God of War Ragnarok Hidden Trophies List
Some tough ones.
God of War Ragnarok has a total of 36 trophies for players to get on their journey across the Nine Realms of the Norse world. Of these trophies, some of these are hidden as they contain spoilers about the game’s overall plot. Nevertheless, players will definitely want these in their trophy collection if they are looking to get a 100% completion to this epic game from Santa Monica Studios. With that in mind, here is the hidden trophies list for God of War Ragnarok.
God of War Ragnarok- All Hidden Trophies
There are a total of 23 hidden trophies in God of War Ragnarok. These are tied to some major story quests as well as some side quests.
|Hidden Trophy Name
|Type
|Objective
|A Grizzly Encounter
|Bronze
|Battle the Bear
|Backyard Brawl
|Bronze
|Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie
|Besties
|Silver
|Pet Speki and Svanna
|Better Together
|Bronze
|Battle Hrist and Mist
|Blood Debt
|Bronze
|Battle the God of Thunder
|Comeuppance
|Bronze
|Battle Heimdall
|Full Gufa
|Silver
|Free the Hafgufas
|Funeral for a Friend
|Silver
|Attend the funeral
|Grave Mistake
|Gold
|Battle King Hrolf
|Invasive Species
|Silver
|Complete all of the Crater Hunts
|It Was a Good Day
|Silver
|Retrieve Mardoll
|Making Amends
|Silver
|Free the Lyngbakr
|New Friends
|Bronze
|Fetch Lunda’s Orb
|Off the Leash
|Bronze
|Battle Garm
|Purge of Hart
|Silver
|Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
|Ragnarok
|Gold
|Battle the All-Father
|Rebel Leader
|Silver
|Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
|Rightful Place
|Silver
|Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
|Root of the Problem
|Bronze
|Battle Nidhogg
|The Cauldron
|Bronze
|Destroy Gryla’s Cauldron
|The Florist
|Bronze
|Collect one flower from each of the Nine Realms
|The True Queen
|Gold
|Battle Gna
|Trials by Fire
|Silver
|Complete the Trials of Muspelheim