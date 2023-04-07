God of War Ragnarok: How to get the Ares Armor

There are multiple armor sets for you to discover and add to your arsenal in God of War Ragnarok. Each piece comes with a unique series of stats and even more diverse perks and abilities. One of the more interesting combinations is the Ares Armor set.

You’ll only be able to find the Ares Armor set when you reach a specific area of the game. Thankfully, after you get this point, unlocking the armor pieces is relatively simple, but you need to reach this part of the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Ares Armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

Related: God of War Ragnarok: How to get and use Gilded Coins

Where to find the Ares Armor set in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ares Armor set will only appear in a God of War Ragnarok campaign in the New Game Plus mode. Upon completing the campaign on any difficulty, a New Game Plus mode will be available. When you reach this point, you’ll need to work your way through the game until a shop appears for you to purchase items.

You can buy the Ares Armor set for the story at any time, and they only cost Hacksilver for the base pieces. You need to buy three pieces in the armor set: Cuirass of Areas, Gauntlets of Ares, and the War Belt of Ares. These items will appear at the start of your New Game Plus campaign.

The Ares Armor set might be a set for you to use during your new God of War Campaign. The chest plate has the passive called Rage of Ares, where you have a Luck chance to drop Healthstones while hitting enemies with your Rage attacks. In addition, Healthstones provide Rage, and stones trigger larger explosions. The Gauntlet of Ares and the War Belt of Ares have the Enraged Might passive, where if you activate Rage while the Rage meter is full, it increases all damage for a short time.