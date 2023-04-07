God of War Ragnarok: How to get and use Gilded Coins

Gilded Coins are a rare resource to find in God of War Ragnarok. They don’t appear naturally while exploring the game, which can make it tricky to track them down. That said, you’re going to need these coins if you want to add diverse enhancements to your Amulet of Yggdrasil.

The Gilded Coins are only available when you reach a certain point in your God of War Ragnarok playthrough, so there won’t be a reason to try looking for them before reaching a certain part. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Gilded Coins and what they’re used for in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find Gilded Coins in God of War Ragnarok

Gilded Coins are a rare resource you can find while playing the God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus mode. This mode is only available after you have completed the game’s campaign at least once and then you start a new game. You can do this anytime after completing the main story in a standard Ragnarok game.

You’ll receive Gilded Coins whenever you forge armor at the shop and increase it beyond the standard level nine. This is where you’ll unlock New Game Plus enhancements. You can only do this if you’ve reached level nine with the armor already, which you can work toward in New Game Plus.

How to use Gilded Coins in God of War Ragnarok

When you’ve received a Gilded Coin, you use it by purchasing specific Enchantments from the shop. They will be under the Special Items menu, and you will need a specific amount of Gilded Coins to purchase them.

These Enhancements are perks that appear on select armor sets. You can equip these to your Amulent of Yggdrasil, giving you the armor perk enhancements without having to wear the armor. If you’re struggling to unlock Gilded Coins, focus on upgrading and improving armor sets you normally don’t use while playing God of War Ragnarok.