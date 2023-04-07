God of War Ragnarok: How to get the Spartan Armor

For those looking for more of a challenge in God of War Ragnarok, the Spartan Armor set can give it to you without increasing the difficulty to the highest setting. The Spartan Armor set cannot be upgraded and is set to a power level of one.

The only way to track down and find the Spartan Armor is to make it to a specific part of the game. This armor set appears after you reach a certain point, but it’s relatively simple to grab once you do find your way here. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Spartan Armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the Spartan Armor set in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spartan Armor set is available to all players who reach the God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus mode. This appears after reaching the end of the campaign on any difficulty and saving. When you reach the end of the story and have the chance to explore all quests and locations beyond this point, the New Game Plus will appear as an option.

The New Game Plus will bring over all of your progress from your selected save, and you’ll start the story of God of War Ragnarok over again with your transferred weapons, skills, and resources. The Spartan Armor will appear at the shop, and when one appears, you can purchase it using Hacksilver.

There are three pieces to the Spartan Armor set: the Sorrow of Sparta, Scars of Sparta, and the Woe of Sparta. You buy these anytime from the shop and equip them to Kratos.

Unlike the other armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok, the Spartan Armor does not provide any stat benefits, passives, or buffs in combat. It is strictly set to level one and will significantly lower Kratos’ overall performance in battle, making even simple enemies a challenge.

This armor set was added for players who want to face off against even more challenges and take on the most fearsome bosses in the New Game Plus mode.