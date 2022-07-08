Godfall Shift Codes – active codes and how to redeem them

As a Gearbox published game, Godfall contains Shift Codes. This means from time to time you will be able to redeem the codes to get some free stuff. This could be anything, from loot, to resources, to cosmetics. This list contains every Shift Code you can use to get itmes that will help you in your journey through the game.

Active Shift Codes

This list contains every Godfall Shift Code we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes for the game.

Z9CBT-5K3TT-BBJJ3-TT3TB-Z9CTF – Unlock the Royal Fortitude Bulwark Skin

– Unlock the Royal Fortitude Bulwark Skin Z9CT3-BC3JB-T33TJ-TBJBB-KXJB3 – Unlock the Ashengod Phoenix Skin

Expired Godfall Shift Codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired Shift Codes for Godfall. When we find any, we’ll add them to a list in this section so you know not to redeem them because the rewards are unavailable.

How to get more Godfall Shift Codes

The main way to get Shift Codes is through social media, like Twitter. Following the official Gearbox and Godfall Twitter accounts would be a great way to stay up to date. If it works at all like Borderlands, then these accounts will tweet them out quite often. It’s also be a good idea to follow Randy Pitchford, as he will tend to tweet out codes from time to time.

How to redeem Godfall Shift Codes

There are two methods you can use to redeem Shift Codes in Godfall. In the main menu, just click on Shift Codes and an input box will populate, you can then type the code in there. Alternatively, you can sign up and redeem Shift Codes online via the Code Redemption feature on the Shift website. You’ll need to link the account you used to play Godfall with in order for codes to be applied to your game.