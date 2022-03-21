PlayStation 5 launch title Godfall gets an Xbox Series X/S release in April

Looter-slasher Godfall was one of the first PlayStation 5 games, launching alongside the console in fall 2021. It came to PlayStation 4 nearly a year later, and now it’s crossing into Xbox territory.

As the brief trailer announces, Godfall Ultimate Edition is coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on April 7. The trailer doesn’t show the game in action, but its description does list what’s included in the Ultimate Edition. It comes with the most up-to-date version of the base game, its Fire & Darkness expansion, and both of the previous pre-order packs.

No pricing has been announced for Godfall: Ultimate Edition on Xbox, but a quick browse of the YouTube comments under the trailer shows that many gamers would like to see it be made available for free — that is, available on Game Pass. As per our review, the melee-focused action game is not as good as you think it should be, so the sentiment is understandable. Godfall launched on PC at the same time it came to PS5, so making the jump to Game Pass for Xbox and PC doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch. No such announcement has been made at his time though.

Should you decide to pick up Godfall on Xbox, you might need a few pointers. We can help you with the basics, like finding hidden objectives and pulling off the Soul Shatter.