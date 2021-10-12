Gone But Not Forgotten quest guide – Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost 2021 has introduced some new things for players to do, including the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. This will give players a brief run through the new mechanics in the game, such as Haunted Sectors and the different pages to collect.

The first thing to do is go and visit Eva Levante who can be found in the Tower courtyard. She will give you the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. After that, pick your mask from her and put it on, as you need to be wearing it to complete the challenges.

Stage 1

Spectral Page acquired – (0/3)

Candy Acquired – (0/100)

Spectral Pages can be gotten by completing activities like Strikes, Crucible games, and Gambit while wearing a Festival of the Lost Mask. You can also get them by completing bounties for Eva Levante. The Candy can be acquired by killing enemies while wearing a mask, and picking up the blue motes they drop.

Stage 2

Summoning Ritual complete

To complete this ritual, you need to enter a Haunted Sector, which can be done from the Destination screen in the Tower.

This guide is under construction.