GTA Online: Location of Each Stunt Jump

GTA Online is a game filled with dangerous stunts whether that be missions on stealing drugs, money, or vehicles. No matter where you turn in GTA, there is always some type of chaos. In the game, there are many different stunt jumps throughout, that not only can you jump off of and get a cool cutscene, but players will make quite the achievement after completing all 50 stunt jumps. This guide will list all the locations for each stunt jump.

All 50 Stunt Jump Locations in GTA Online

There are 50 stunt jumps throughout the GTA Online map. Finding them is similar to Easter egg hunting so keep an eye out while playing in the world. Once you complete your first stunt jump, a prompt will show up at the top of the screen saying that the player has completed x amount of stunt jumps. The goal is to complete them all. Below is a list of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA and their locations.

Locations of 50 Stunt Jumps

North Calafia Way La Puerta Freeway/Little Seoul Parking Garage On Peaceful St. Broken Bridge in Paleto Bay Raton Pass Vinewood Hills Del Perro Freeway Overpass/Downtown Senora Freeway South of Bolingbroke Penitentiary Rockford Plaza Vinewood Hills Mount Gordo Elgin Avenue Parking Garage Pillbox Hill Medical Center West Entrance South Los Santos Little Seoul/Decker St Overpass above San Andreas Boulevard Construction Site in Paleto Bay Intersection of Equality Way and Bay City Avenue Rancho Los Santos Golf Club South Port of Los Santos Sandy Shores Los Santos Airport, Entrance Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains Sandy Shores Landing Strip Strawberry hospital “The Jetty” parking garage Dutch London Street La Puerta Freeway Port Los Santos Elysian Island, West of Terminal South end of Port of Los Santos Middle of the Port of Los Santos South end of Elysian Island Middle Port of Los Santos Ron Alternative Wind Farm Port of Los Santos, Middle of the Southern Section Palomino Avenue Port of Los Santos, East Side Los Santos Drain Control Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West Railway Tracks, Tracks, Port of Los Santos La Puerta Freeway Chum Street Rockford Hills Arcade Hawick and Rockford intersection Murrieta Oil Field Del Perro Freeway

Prizes For Completing Jumps in Grand Theft Auto V

There are many prizes players get for completing the jumps like new colors in Los Santos Customs for vehicles. These are received at the first 5 jumps, 10 jumps, and 25 jumps. Players will also unlock a “Show Off” achievement in the game and after completing 25, you’ll knock off the requirements needed to get 100% completion in GTA V.

After completing all the stunt jumps in GTA, players will unlock new vehicle customization options. It will take a bit to complete each jump, but it is a fun experience if players need something else to do in the game.