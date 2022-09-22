The 10 most expensive boats in GTA Online, and how much they cost

To be one of the most high-profile players in Grand Theft Auto Online, you need to have as much cash as possible. Whether it is through Heists or other methods of getting richer, money talks in the game. One of the best ways to show off your wealth is by buying one of the available boats. Here are the most expensive ships you can buy in GTA Online and how much they cost.

Most expensive boats in GTA Online and their prices

For any of the below boats you are interested in purchasing, you will need to access the Dock Tease website on your phone in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Galaxy Super Yachts

The yachts available in GTA Online are a bit different from the other boats. They are the most expensive living space you can buy in the game and are among the most highly-priced items of all items in GTA Online. There are three models you can choose from:

The Aquarius – $8,000,000

The Pisces – $7,000,000

The Orion – $6,000,000

All of those prices are just the starting point too. If you want to add more to your yacht, you can be looking at up to $10,000,000 for your purchase.

Longfin – $2,125,000

The Longfin is a speedboat that has a bit of a unique situation. If you want to purchase it off the Dock Tease market, you can buy it right away for $2,125,000. However, if you complete The Cayo Perico Heist Finale as the Heist Leader with it as your approach vehicle, you will unlock the trade price of $1,593,750, so you get a bit of a discount.

The rest

After the yachts and Longfins, the most expensive boats go into standard pricing models without any discount opportunities.