GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries June 13 Update & Patch Notes

GTA Online has welcomed their big summer update, introducing many new features for players to check out. While it can be confusing, GTA has weekly updates every week, but also adds larger updates less frequently that greatly expand what fans can do. To help breakdown this large, summer update, below are the GTA Patch Notes for June 13, 2023.

GTA Online Patch Notes For June 13

GTA Online has received a long list of patch notes for the new summer update, but we have cut down information to share the main important features and things to check out when exploring GTA Online. Fans can find the breakdown below.

Los Santos Angels

Players can purchase and install the new Operations Terminal inside their Mammoth Avenger to form the ‘Los Santos Angels’ group with Charlie Reed.

Via the Operations Terminal, players can launch six new ‘Project Overthrow’ Story Missions and three new Freemode ‘LSA Operations.’

LSA Operations can be launched in Freemode by calling Charlie Reed

The new Story Missions are 1-4 players .

The Avenger

In addition to the Operations Terminal, the Mammoth Avenger has received new updates and upgrades for purchase:

The Avenger can now be purchased without owning a Facility beforehand

The Avenger can now be stored inside an owned Hangar

The following upgrades for the Avenger can now be purchased inside an owned Hangar with a Workshop upgrade: Pilot Operated Machine Guns Pilot Operated Missiles Stealth Module Autopilot Defense Missile Lock-On Jammer Autopilot Defense Mammoth Avenger Thruster – A Mammoth Thruster can now be stored inside the Avenger as a support vehicle and requested in Freemode



New Carer Progress

A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive Career Progress feature has been added. This gives access to a range of challenges across GTA Online and provides exclusive rewards for players to earn. Career Progress can be accessed via the Landing Page and Pause menu

Each section of Career Progress will have 4 tiers of challenges added, and a reward to be claimed for completing each tier

Some challenges will factor in progress made previously, while others will be started with a clean slate

New Vehicles

Seven new vehicles have been added:

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Sports) – with HSW Upgrade (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) and Imani Tech

Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Off-Road) – with HSW Upgrade (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) and Imani Tech

Declasse Walton L35 (Off-Road)

Vapid Ratel (Off-Road)

Vapid Clique Wagon (Muscle)

F-160 Raiju (Plane)

Mammoth Streamer216 (Plane)

Returning Vehicles

Previously limited-time vehicles are now available for general purchase:

Weeny Issi Rally (SUV) – with HSW Upgrade (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Toundra Panthere (Sports)

Karin Hotring Everon (Sports)

Willard Eudora (Muscle)

New Weapon

One new Weapon has been added, which is available for purchase from the Gun Van

Tactical SMG

While the above notes cover most of the major changes and updates, players can find all the smaller changes in the main Patch Notes blog post shared by Rockstar. Hopefully, the new content will give fans plenty of new ways to explore GTA Online.