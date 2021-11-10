GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition global release time schedule

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out on November 11, and Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the exact release time for the collection. However, the release time has only been confirmed in one time zone, which is why we’ve put together this list of release times per time zone, so you know precisely when you can play these remasters.

Release time by time zone

The official word from Rockstar Games is that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches at 10 AM EST, which translates into the following times in each time zone.

EST: 10 AM

PT: 7 AM

CST: 9 AM

GMT: 3 PM

WET: 3 PM

CET: 4 PM

WAT: 4 PM

EET: 5 PM

MSK: 6 PM

IST: 8:30 PM

HKT: 11 PM

AWST: 11 PM

JST: 12 AM – November 12

AEDT: 2 AM – November 12

NZDT: 4 AM – November 12

As you can see, the game won’t be available the first moment you wake up on November 11. So most people will need to wait until the evening before they can play the game, though those in Tokyo, Sydney, and New Zealand will need to wait until early in the morning the following day before getting their hands on the game.

It’s possible to pre-load the collection across all digital storefronts right now. San Andreas: The Definitive Edition is also available through Xbox Game Pass, meaning subscribers can play it on the day of release at no extra cost.