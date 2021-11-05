You can pre-load GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition right now

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings together GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas in one remastered package. The release date is only about a week away, but you can pre-load the trilogy on some consoles right now.

Rockstar announced that those who’ve digitally pre-ordered the collection through the Microsoft Store or Nintendo eShop can pre-load it right now. Those purchasing it on the PlayStation Store can do the same starting at midnight local time on November 6. Should you pre-order through the Rockstar Store or Rockstar Launcher, you’ll receive a $10 coupon for any purchase over $15, usable through January 16, 2022.

Speaking of dates, the release date for The Definitive Edition is split across its digital and physical versions. You can play it digitally on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 11. The San Andreas remaster will also be available a la carte on Xbox Game Pass the same day. Physical copies of the collection, only coming to Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, will hit store shelves on December 7.

If it’s the PC version you’re after, you can check out the minimum and recommended specs right now. They’re a little more intensive than the specs for GTA V, but that makes sense considering how much of an overhaul the trilogy is actually getting.