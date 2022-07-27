Guild Wars 2: Festival of the Four winds, start date, events, and more

The Guild Wars 2 yearly social calendar is littered with exciting and wonderful events. Some coincide with real-world events, like Christmas or Halloween. Others, such as Dragon Bash, are unique to the game and set the atmosphere for past events and future times. The latest event to grace the shores of Tyria is the Festival of the Four Winds. This annual event takes place in a particular location only accessible during the event itself. In this guide, we’ll list the events, start date, and what you can expect from the Festival of the Four Winds in Guild Wars 2.

What is the Festival of the Four Winds in Guild Wars 2

Image via ArenaNet

An annual summertime event, if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, the Festival of the Four Winds is a combination of retired events from the past. These former events, namely, the Queen’s Jubilee, seen in the latest release of the living world season, titled Clockwork Chaos, and the Bazaar of the Four Winds, have had choice parts selected and combined into a single event. The events occur in two areas, the Labyrinthine Cliffs and The Crown Pavilion.

When does the Festival of the Four Winds start in Guild Wars 2

Image via ArenaNet

The Festival of the Four Winds is set to launch on August 3. There may be a minor update when the event begins, meaning that you will need to close your game before you can access the events themselves. Players should receive their invitations to the events in their in-game mail.

Events during the Festival of the Four Winds in Guild Wars 2

Image via ArenaNet

Some of the former events of the previous festivals have fallen away over time, but there are a few staple events to enjoy. Events that have run during the Festival of the Four Winds include the following:

Queen’s Gauntlet.

Aspect Arena.

Sanctum Sprint.

Sky Crystal scavenger hunt.

Flying Dolyak race.

Skimmer Slalom race.

Treasure hunt meta event.

Labyrinthine Cliffs Griffon Expert.

Labyrinthine Cliffs Griffon Master.

Since the introduction of Mounts following the Path of Fire expansion, new events have been added to the festival, and the Skimmer Event is unique to the Labyrinthine Cliffs due to its location next to the ocean. Players can collect Festival Tokens by completing these activities. When participating in the events in Divinity’s Reach at the Crown Pavilion, players will earn Favor of the Pavilion, which they can also use to buy rewards from vendors.