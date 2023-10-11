Harvest Island: All Resources & Where to Get Them

Harvest Island is a farming game with a spooky twist often compared to Stardew Valley. Though you won’t gather items to restore a museum for the community, you are asked to collect valuable items to provide for the gods in Harvest Offerings. These items aren’t always easy to find, and navigating this game’s secret and hidden areas can be tricky. Here’s a rundown of every crafting material and gathering item in Harvest Island and how to find them.

All Crafting Materials & Where to Find Them

Crafting materials can be used to create new tools or other crafting materials on the kids’ bedroom crafting table in front of the beds. Besides crafting, some of these items are also useful to get upgrades for the storage chest and rucksack. Those two can fill up pretty quickly.

Image Item Location Rope Rope can be crafted in the kids’ bedroom crafting station. String String can be crafted in the kids’ bedroom crafting station. Cotton Cotton can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path. They usually have a little white sparkle over them. Twigs Twigs can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path. They are scattered in the ground. Long Stick Long Sticks can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path. They are scattered in the ground. Rock Rocks can be found in the cave that lies southeast of the island. Even on the first floor, you’ll find 5-10 rocks each time you visit. Iron Ingot TBA Gold Ingot TBA Dung Give the Raccoon mom a treat to receive 2x Dung. Magic TBA Log Logs can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path.

All Bugs & Gathering Items and Where to Find Them

Bugs and other gathering materials come in handy to complete Harvest Offerings for the gods. These offerings can be made at the specific altar they are requested. Each altar’s location usually determines the kind of item the gods will require. The altar in the beach area up north usually asks for beach-gathering items, whereas the altar east of the farm usually requires fish-related offerings.