Harvest Island: All Resources & Where to Get Them
Crafts, upgrades and offerings can make your Harvest Island experience run much smoother.
Harvest Island is a farming game with a spooky twist often compared to Stardew Valley. Though you won’t gather items to restore a museum for the community, you are asked to collect valuable items to provide for the gods in Harvest Offerings. These items aren’t always easy to find, and navigating this game’s secret and hidden areas can be tricky. Here’s a rundown of every crafting material and gathering item in Harvest Island and how to find them.
All Crafting Materials & Where to Find Them
Crafting materials can be used to create new tools or other crafting materials on the kids’ bedroom crafting table in front of the beds. Besides crafting, some of these items are also useful to get upgrades for the storage chest and rucksack. Those two can fill up pretty quickly.
Image
|Item
|Location
|Rope
|Rope can be crafted in the kids’ bedroom crafting station.
|String
|String can be crafted in the kids’ bedroom crafting station.
|Cotton
|Cotton can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path. They usually have a little white sparkle over them.
|Twigs
|Twigs can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path. They are scattered in the ground.
|Long Stick
|Long Sticks can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path. They are scattered in the ground.
|Rock
|Rocks can be found in the cave that lies southeast of the island. Even on the first floor, you’ll find 5-10 rocks each time you visit.
|Iron Ingot
|TBA
|Gold Ingot
|TBA
|Dung
|Give the Raccoon mom a treat to receive 2x Dung.
|Magic
|TBA
|Log
|Logs can be found in the forest areas of the island, either by following the northwest or southcenter path.
All Bugs & Gathering Items and Where to Find Them
Bugs and other gathering materials come in handy to complete Harvest Offerings for the gods. These offerings can be made at the specific altar they are requested. Each altar’s location usually determines the kind of item the gods will require. The altar in the beach area up north usually asks for beach-gathering items, whereas the altar east of the farm usually requires fish-related offerings.
|Image
|Item
|Location
|Crab
|Crabs can be found on the beach north of the island and east of the farm when the tide is low.
|Spider
|Spiders can be found in trees near the forest areas on the map.
|Grasshopper
|Grasshoppers only appear at night in the forest areas of the map.
|Butterfly
|Butterflies can be found in the forest areas of the map.
|Dragonfly
|Dragonflies can be found in the forest areas of the map.
|Centipede
|Centipedes can be found hiding under rocks in the forest areas of the map. Rocks that can be lifted are covered in white glitter.
|Worms
|Worms can be found hiding under rocks in the forest areas of the map. Rocks that can be lifted are covered in white glitter.
|Coconut
|Coconuts can be found on the north beach of the island. If none lie on the ground, coconut trees can be smacked or shaken to cause some to drop.
|Seaweed
|Seaweed can be found in the beach areas of the map, either east or north of the farm.
|Seashell
|Seashells can be found in the beach areas of the map, either east or north of the farm.
|Mussel
|Mussels can be found in the beach areas of the map, either east or north of the farm.
|Crown-of-Thorns
|Crown-of-thorns can be found in the northwestern beach area of the map. Exit the farm through the east path, head north, and take a left before reaching the Gods’ altar bridge.
|Blue Starfish
|Blue Starfishes can be found in the northwestern beach area of the map. Exit the farm through the east path, head north, and take a left before reaching the Gods’ altar bridge.
|Sea Urchin
|Sea Urchins can be found in the northwestern beach area of the map. Exit the farm through the east path, head north, and take a left before reaching the Gods’ altar bridge.
|Chestnut
|Chestnuts can be found in the seashores east of the farm.