Harvest Island Fishing: How to Catch All Fish & Bait Locations

Just because Harvest Island has got a spooky twist doesn’t mean fishing has been completely wiped off the map. In fact, this scary farming sim has a unique fishing mechanic that might take a bit to fully grasp. Though the fishing menu displays a lot of information about what fish can be found in each area and which bait you need to use to catch it, processing it all isn’t always easy. Plus, figuring out where to source all those different bait to expand your fishing repertoire can be a real challenge.

How Fishing Works on Harvest Island

Fishing in Harvest Island completely differs from other fishing mechanics in other farming games. Here’s a quick rundown on how it all works:

Fish have their own schedules and preferred swimming spots. Some are day creatures, while others come out to play at night. To maximize your haul, keep an eye on the time and location. Different parts of the island are teeming with different fish. As expected, you won’t find saltwater fish like an “Ocean Fish” swimming in a forest pond.

Besides time and location, a third factor determines what you’ll catch. Each fish has its preferred bait. Use a worm as bait if you’re chasing crabs or surf perch during the day. You’ll need to switch up your bait for other catches, like a starfish or something exotic.

Unlike other farming games, the RNG element is not there. Harvest Island provides complete transparency. You’ll know what’s lurking beneath the surface and the odds of reeling it. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no unpredictability. Sometimes, you’ll snag a big one; other times, you might lose your bait.

How to Craft and Use the Fishing Rod

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fishing Rod can be crafted in the crafting station before the children’s beds. You can delve into fishing on Harvest Island with a long stick, strings, and rope.

Unlike the watering can, you don’t need to equip the Fishing Rod every time you go on a fishing trip. Just walk up to the shore and press space to open the fishing menu. If you’re unsure whether you have a Fishing Rod, open the Rucksack menu and look for it under “Key Items.”

All Fish You Can Catch on the Beach

Screenshot by Gamepur

The island is surrounded by sea, so there are many options to catch saltwater fish to the east and north of the farm.

On the beach, you can catch Crabs, Surf Perch, Mackerel, Spotted Rockfish, Shrimp, Sardines, and Ocean Fish.

All Fish You Can Catch in the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though the forest can be accessed by following the farm’s path west or south, sweetwaters are scarce in the game’s first few hours. To find a pond in Harvest Island, head through the path west to the farm. Keep in mind that there are hidden paths underneath the trees, so just keep walking west, and you’ll uncover a huge pond.

In the forest, you can catch Yellow Perch, Brown Trout, Rainbow Smelt, Frogs, Eel, and Crawfish.

How to Get Every Bait in Harvest Island