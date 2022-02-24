Hiding and crouching in Elden Ring – how to crouch and stealth system explained

Elden Rings includes a pretty solid stealth system and players will want to get used to it if they are to fully take advantage of the ability to crouch and sneak up on enemies. This will allow you to either sneak past enemies you don’t want to face or get into position for a good backstab, a devastating way to open a fight.

Crouching will cause your footsteps to become silent and can be performed by pushing on the left thumbstick. As long as you stay out of sight while moving in a crouch, enemies will not know that you are there. You should note, you cannot hold a shield up while crouching, your character will automatically attempt to stand up if you do.

If you crouch in tall grass, you will effectively be invisible to most enemies in the game. If they get close enough and you stay in line of sight, they will spot you, however. Some enemies carry instruments that they will use to alert others to your presence, and crouching in tall grass can be a great way to sneak up on them and take them out quickly.

The best thing to do when exploring an unknown location is to crouch and move slowly so that enemies cannot hear you coming as many things lie in wait for you in Elden Ring.