The Stowaway Elusive Target in Hitman World of Assassination requires you to take down an incredibly unpredictable tabloid journalist and retrieve his dictaphone. What makes this Elusive Target a challenge are the variations in his potential path. We’ll outline exactly how to complete the mission and do so with the rank of Silent Assassin below.

Related: Hitman World of Assassination – Kick Back Kimono Challenge Guide

The Stowaway Elusive Target Guide for Hitman World of Assassination

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike Hitman World of Assassination’s first Elusive Target, The Deceivers, there’s only one target to kill this time around. The introductory cinematic outlines exactly why this target, Jimmy Chen, needs to be taken out, and it is definitely worth watching for some hints about his location on the map.

Since this is an Elusive Target mission, players only get one chance to complete it after you’ve started completing objectives. In this case, that means that you can restart the mission as many times as you want until you kill Jimmy Chen. Follow our guide and repeat the path a few times by subduing the target first. This will give you a chance to learn where you need to be careful once you go in for the kill.

Note that if you die, you won’t be able to retry the Elusive Target at all. Moving through the location unnoticed is key to your survival. If you’re spotted but still haven’t begun to complete objectives, you can restart the mission and try for Silent Assassin rank again.

The Best Loadout for The Stowaway in Hitman World of Assassination

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make this guide as accessible as possible, players will be starting in the Habor, the first starting location unlocked for this location. Players will only need Agent 47’s standard loadout of the coin, a silenced pistol, and the fiber wire.

This Elusive Target takes place in the Isle of Sgàil location from Hitman 2. Players won’t be able to access it unless you have Hitman 2 content unlocked within Hitman 3. This is something they’ll be prompted to do before taking the mission on. Once they’ve unlocked the location and set up their loadout, it’s time to get into the mission proper.

Hitman World of Assassination The Stowaway Elusive Target Walkthrough

Below, we’ve outlined the perfect run that will get players from the start of The Stowaway Elusive Target, to the target, and back again with a rating of Solent Assassin. The mission has been broken down into steps to make it easier to follow.

Step 1: Get a Disguise

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the starting position, head up the stairs until Agent 47 in the first courtyard, just through the archway seen in the image above. Once there, they’ll see another staircase to your left.

Hide behind the wall on the right-hand side of that staircase. There’s a brick on the floor which Agent 47 can pick up to use for this next part. Flip a coin or throw the brick into the corner of this area. The aim is to draw in one of the guards and get them as out of sight as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as the coin has been flipped into this corner, get out of the way. Wait for the guard to head down there to investigate. When they do, subdue them and drag their body right into the corner. No one will discover it here. Pick up the disguise from their body and head up the stairs.

Step 2: Get to the Gallery

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players have climbed these stairs and the door has opened, they’ll see a bar. They now need to make their way out of this area through the opening to the left, a colossal archway lined with guards at the opposite end. Move all the way to the end of this walkway, and Agent 47 will come to a massive crowd of people.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players must get up the stairs on the right-hand side of the image above. The only problem is that there’s an enforcer there who will see through this disguise. To get around them, players need to head to the church’s left, just behind the stairs in the image above.

There should be a man in a white outfit looking for tokens here. To the right of the area is an opening into a corridor that leads back around to the stairs. Agent 47 can follow it and get around the back of the enforcer without them ever spotting him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head up the stairs and across the room. Players want to move up this area on the left-hand side. There’s a camera on the right-hand side that will catch them. Every now and then, a guard patrol will also move through the area on the right-hand side, and one of the guards is an enforcer who can spot Agent 47. If players see this patrol, they should have Agent 47 crouch down and use the furniture as cover.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head left where the wall ends and through the door beyond the archway. Once that’s open, turn left, and players will see the gallery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3: Find Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen is dressed like every waiter in this room. We found that he always goes to the same locations, though. To identify him, wait for one of the waiters to head to the back-left corner of the gallery in the image above. He’ll begin to talk into his dictaphone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Chen has been identified, watch his movements closely. When he heads to the right-hand side of the gallery, follow him overt there there and stand against one of the red walls. Players need to trigger a certain animation that the target won’t do unless they have agent 47’s back to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Chen takes a photo of one of the pieces, they will be able to walk over and talk to him. This prompts an awkward conversation in which he attempts to justify his actions before heading off to “rest his feet.” As soon as Chen begins to leave the area, follow behind him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 4: Kill Jimmy Chen

We made several attempts at this Elusive Contract, and every time, Chen did the same thing. Once he’s through the doors in the image above, he’ll go into the bathroom just to the right of them on the other side. He’ll open the door, pause for a second, and then go in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for this bathroom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as he goes inside and the door shuts, it will be locked. Players need to get close to the door as Jimmy Chen is paused in the doorway. Then, as he goes inside, walk inside with Agent 47. After that, players can close the door, take out the fiber wire, and kill the target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pick up the dictaphone after Chen has been dealt with. There’s no need to hide his body. No one else will enter this bathroom.

Step 5: Exit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before leaving the bathroom, use Instinct to check that no one outside will accidentally look in and see the dead body. At this point, it’s impossible to restart the mission if Jimmy Chen is dead and not subdued. If players want to practice making their way to the exit, then subdue the target and don’t pick up the dictaphone. After that, they can follow this path and familiarize themselves with the route before taking on the mission for real.

Head back through the gallery and towards the door Agent 47 came through to get in here. Instead of turning right, take the door to the left this time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for this door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This leads outside. There should be a path that will lead you up some stairs and into a group of guards. Do not go this way. Instead, take the wooden staircase down to your right, through the tall grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are no guards in the room behind the door at the bottom. Have Agent 47 make his way over there and then head to the door on the right-hand side of this room. The courtyard outside is filled with guards, one of which is an enforcer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exit is to the left of the image above. When players are sure the enforcer isn’t looking, crouch and sneak out towards the exit. Once Agent 47 has climbed down the drainpipe, the mission is over. Providing players follow everything in this guide, they’ll have completed the mission with the rank of Silent Assassin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For completing this Elusive Target, players unlock the Tuxedo, Mask, and Gloves disguise for Agent 47.