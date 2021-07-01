Hitman 3 Elusive Target – The Twin Silent Assassin guide

The Twin is an Elusive Target that’s been part of the Hitman reboot trilogy from the very beginning. Io Interactive has brought the mission through to Hitman 3, making it look better than ever. Thankfully, the process for completing The Twin is the same as it’s always been. In this guide, we’ll show you how to finish it with a rank of Silent Assassin.

The gimmick with this Elusive Target is that you’re killing a single twin. The other twin happens to be the one who’s ordered the kill. But, unfortunately, both twins will constantly be walking around Sapienza together. Therefore, it’s incredibly difficult to tell which is your target and which is your client. This is why it’s important not to be hasty with your kills since you may end up killing the wrong twin.

Elusive Target Warning

Before you start, it’s important to know that Elusive Targets are missions that you must sit down and complete in a single session. You can’t come back to them after a few failed attempts. As soon as you start to complete objectives, killing a target, for example, then you can’t even restart or replan the mission. With this in mind, we recommend that you follow this route a few times without killing the target to make sure that you’re comfortable with it. Once you’ve got a good feel for where the most awkward guards and enforcers are and how to pull off the kill, then you can go through with the final deed.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike The Liability and other Elusive Targets, your loadout for this mission isn’t locked. For this strategy, you’ll need to choose the kitchen starting location. This will automatically give you the disguise you’ll need too, the kitchen assistant. The only equipment you need to bring with you is the lethal poison or lethal pills. You can bring a silenced pistol and coin if you want to, but our method doesn’t use them.

Step 1: Find the twins

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do is leave your starting location and get to your target. Turn around from your starting position and head out of the door. Go down the stairs to your left and out the door to your right. Be careful here because there’s a camera that may spot you on the corner of the building to your right.

Turn left and scale the yellow wall. You can climb up onto the rooftop and then run to the left and drop onto a little patio. Slide down the drainpipe and go down the stairs. You should be on the main walkway of Sapienza. Run ahead and slightly to the left, and this will take you under a walkway by the sea. Your target and the client will be walking towards you from the opposite end, having emerged from the pier.

Step 2: Follow the twins

Image via Io Interactive’s YouTube

From this point, all you have to do is follow the twins. However, you’re going to need to do that for about 15 minutes. After that, the pair will walk around Sapienza, having standoffish conversations and browsing shops. Eventually, they’ll get to a wine shop called “Piccolo Mondo Del Vino.”

Step 3: Kill the right twin

Image via Io Interactive’s YouTube

This is where the whole mission can go wrong. As soon as the twins get to the wine shop, head inside. There are several glasses of wine dotted about the place, but you only need to concern yourself with one: the one on the left-hand side of the bar.

The twins will pause outside and have a conversation before walking in. The target will insist that his brother has the wine first, so it’s important not to poison anything until the first twin has sipped the wine. Once he has, you need to get between the second twin and the wine.

Since you’re wearing the correct disguise, you’ll be able to poison the wine with the lethal poison without it being suspicious. The prompt can be a bit buggy, but we found that it worked best when you stand on the left-hand side of the bar. Then, when you see it, poison the wine.

Step 4: Exit

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you’ve poisoned the wine, the second twin will drink it and die. This is counted as an accidental kill, so you’ll retain your Silent Assassin rating. All you need to do now is saunter over to an exit and leave the area. The boat exit is quite nice because it gives you a lovely, picturesque view of the town you’ve just murdered someone in.

Alternative starting position

If you don’t have the kitchen starting location unlocked, then you can still use this route. Using the basic starting location, you can go right and into the building where a story opportunity occurs. There’s an ICA safehouse in here that Agent 47 can unlock. From there, you can get onto the rooftop and into the apartment above to take the kitchen staff disguise. At this point, you’ll be on the rooftop where the drainpipe is, so follow the route from there.