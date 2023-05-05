Hogwarts Legacy May 4 2023 Patch Notes – Accessibility, Fixes & Twitch Drops

Hogwarts Legacy released a major patch that fixes 500 bugs and adds new accessibility modes. In this guide, we’ll be taking a closer look at the changes made to enhance the gameplay experience for players with different accessibility needs, particularly those with arachnophobia. You won’t want to miss out on these exciting changes that will make your gaming experience more enjoyable and comfortable.

Related: Is there an official Hogwarts Legacy Discord? Hogwarts Legacy Discord link

Hogwarts Legacy May 4 Patch: New Accessibility Features

The patch aimed to address several accessibility issues related to high-contrast gameplay. It resolved issues with the UI interaction for highlighted items in high-contrast gameplay mode, such as the fireplace and teacup, and fixed issues with spiders’ textures and animations when toggling Arachnophobia mode on and off during battles.

Overall, the patch aimed to make the game more inclusive and accommodating for players with visual impairments by providing them with various accessibility options that cater to their specific needs.

Hogwarts Legacy May 4 Patch: Arachnophobia Mode

Image via Warner Bros.

The latest Hogwarts Legacy patch has brought along an eight-legged treat for arachnophobes with the introduction of the Arachnophobia Mode. This feature transforms spider enemies into something less creepy-crawly and removes those spine-tingling skitters and screeches. It even hides those pesky spider corpses littering the ground, so players can explore without fear of encountering their worst nightmare.

Hogwarts Legacy May 4 Patch: All Bugs Fixed

This patch includes many bug fixes for the game, ranging from general issues to gameplay and mission-related problems. For example, it fixes issues with non-offensive player names being restricted when naming a character, gaps between walls, and mission progressions being stuck at various locations. In addition, some fixes for specific missions, like the Accio Ball fail mission becoming stuck and the accurate description finding and returning Rabe’s wand errors. Lastly, the patch resolves issues with the game crashing or freezing at various points, the avatar falling out of the world, and NPCs getting stuck in various locations.

Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

Image via Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Games is bringing Twitch Drops to the Hogwarts Legacy universe. To participate, viewers must create or sign into a free Warner Bros. Games account and connect to their Twitch account. Then, they can tune into Hogwarts Legacy content live on Twitch and claim their drops in their Twitch Inventory. Viewers must watch the Avalanche Software Twitch channel to receive an exclusive in-game reward. Once rewards are claimed, and accounts are connected, players can log into Hogwarts Legacy to enjoy rewards. The Drops campaign window runs from May 5 to June 1, 2023. Here’s a list of the rewards: