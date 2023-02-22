The Thief in the Night side quest in Hogwarts Legacy will have you doing some investigation work about what’s happening in a small village when night falls. You need to make sure you set it to nighttime when you attempt to work on this quest, and there are some tasks you need to do to wrap up this investigation. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete A Thief in the Night in Hogwarts Legacy.

All A Thief in the Night quest steps in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find this quest when you reach Irondale, one of the small villages south of Hogwarts in the Feldcroft Region. You’ll need to speak with an NPC to start this quest and then wait until nighttime to begin working on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the stall, there will be several gold coins on the ground. Pick these up, and you’ll need to follow them to the next area. Following the coins can be tricky because they are low to the ground and hard to see. We recommend using Revelio to highlight them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These coins should take you to the west and lead you across the river, to the bandit camp, to a Merlin Trial, and to a Treasure Vault. Continue past this point, down the large cliffside until you nearly reach the Feldcroft Catacomb. The location needs to reach the southeast of this fast travel, and it will lead you to a Niffler den, revealing them as the culprit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prove it was the Niffler, you’ll now need to catch one using the Nab-Sack, and the next thing to do is to climb to the top of the Niffler den and find the heirloom. You can now return Pádraic Haggarty in Irondale, and complete the quest.