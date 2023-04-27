Honkai: Star Rail has plenty of puzzles for you to solve as you explore the galaxy. One of these puzzles is tucked away in a hidden area at the Base Zone in the Herta Space Station. There’s a secret room tucked away behind a security system that requires you to find three different authentication cards. Follow this guide to learn where you can find these secret authentication cards and unlock the Triple Authentication Door in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to solve the Triple Authentication Door puzzle in HSR

The location of the Triple Authentication Door is found in this hallway in the Base Zone area of the Herta Space Station. There’s a room tucked away behind this locked door, and you’ll need to locate three Authentication Cards to open it.

Authentication Card #1 location

Find the Man with Afro in the Master Control Zone of the Herta Space Station. He is located near the front of the ship next to Wen Shiqi. All you have to do here is talk to the NPC five times, and he’ll give the card over to you.

Authentication Card #2 location

Go to the teleport waypoint: Outside the Control Center (First Floor) in the Storage Zone of the Herta Space Station. Enter the door behind you by using the console to unlock it. Here, you’ll have to solve a puzzle to reach a room tucked away in the back.

Head down and activate this console. This will create a blue bridge you can cross.

Keep going until you reach another control device. Activate it to create a gray bridge. Don’t backtrack just yet, keep going until you find another control device tucked away behind these crates. Activate this one as well to switch the bridges to orange.

Head up the new path, crossing the orange bridge and gray bridge. Use this console to create a blue bridge that opens up a path to a new room.

The last access card is in that room. Head over and collect it, and then proceed to find the final authentication card.

Authentication Card #3

Head to the location above in the Master Control Zone of the Herta Space Station. Arlan should be there where you can progress with the Road to Revival side quest. Complete the side quest until you reach “activate the extinguished anchor in the target cabin.”

Head back to the base zone and reach the following location. There should be a powerful enemy here that you can defeat. Defeating the enemy will reward you with the last card.

Unlocking the Triple Authentication Door in HSR

Which all three cards on hand, you’ll receive a text message from the Herta Panopticon System. Head back to the locked door and submit all three passes. Defeat the two Voidrangers here and unlock the chest found inside.