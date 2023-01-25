Honkai: Star Rail PC requirements – minimum and recommended specs

HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail enters its Final Closed Beta this week with a fun new event and newly updated system requirements. The title’s first closed beta event took place back in late 2021 and players are eager to dive into the latest Honkai Impact spin-off from Genshin Impact’s talented developers.

While HoYoverse has not specifically stated the minimum required hard drive space for the full PC version of Honkai: Star Rail, it does note that at least 15 GB of available storage space on your device is necessary to download and run the beta. We will update this guide with the release build PC system requirements as soon as they are available. For now though, here is what you’ll need.

Minimum PC system requirements to play Honkai: Star Rail

CPU: Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel Core i5 Processor GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 RAM: 8 GB

Recommended PC system requirements to play Honkai: Star Rail

CPU: Intel Core i7 Processor

Intel Core i7 Processor GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or better RAM: 8 GB

While Honkai: Star Rail is visually similar to HoYoverse’s breakout hit Genshin Impact, it offers turn-based strategy combat instead of Genshin’s open world exploration and combat. Both titles are developed using the industry standard Unity engine, so the graphic and design similarities between the two games may offer hints to determine the unrevealed system requirements.

Unsurprisingly, both Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail will run with a minimum of an Intel i5 CPU and 8 GB RAM installed. Additionally, Genshin requires Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit operating system with DirectX version 11 installed, making it likely that these requirements will apply to Honkai: Star Rail at release as well.