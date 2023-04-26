Honkai: Star Rail — Seele HSR Banner Guide

Seele is the first limited banner character in Honkai: Star Rail, and her specialty, as with all Path of the Hunt characters, is that she’s a master of single-target DPS. She’s also one of the few Quantum damage characters currently available and can apply a huge damage buff to herself with relative ease, making her even stronger. Pulling her is a bit tougher, as the currency for limited banners is, of course, limited, and she’ll only be around for a little while.

Here’s everything you need to know about to get Seele, how she plays, and if she’s worth it.

How to Get Seele in Honkai: Star Rail – Banner Odds

You’ll either need a bit of luck, perseverance, or some real-world money to successfully get Seele in Honkay: Star Rail. As with standard Warp pulls, as a 5-star entity (the term for characters in HSR), her base drop rate is a measly 0.6% per Star Rail Special Pass spent. Her consolidated rate only goes to 1.6% after enough unsuccessful pulls.

You are guaranteed at least a 4-star entity every ten pulls, and should you be lucky enough for that to be a 5-star instead, you have a 50% chance that it will be Seele. If you don’t manage to get her during a standard 10-Ticket pull, you are guaranteed a 5-star entity after 90 total pulls. Should your first 5-star at any point not be Seele, your next will be her, no matter what.

You can get the Star Rail Special Passes by either spending real-world money on the premium currency called Oneiric Shards and converting them to Stellar Jades or earning Stellar Jade through play. It costs 160 Stellar Jade for a single Special Pass, but you can also get Passes by spending Undying Starlight, provided after every Warp regardless of limited or standard banner.

Seele Character Overview in Honkai: Star Rail

Seele is a single-DPS character that deals Quantum damage. Her primary gameplay loop revolves around entering a buff state, triggered by her Skill and Ultimate abilities. Additionally, she can gain an extra turn if she defeats an enemy with any of her attacks.

The buff state provides a 40% flat damage boost for one turn (which is from the time when she can act to the next time she can act). Combining her already high damage output and the Quantum element’s ability to deal additional damage on an enemy’s turn and delay it, Seele is a powerhouse. Unfortunately, she won’t be doing much crowd control, but she can easily be a boss-DPS monster.

Here are all of Seele’s abilities:

Basic Attack: Thwack — Deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of Seele’s ATK stat to a single enemy

— Deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of Seele’s ATK stat to a single enemy Talent: Resurgence — Enter a buff state after defeating an enemy with a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, and receive an extra turn. While in the buffed state, all Seele’s attacks deal 40% additional damage for one turn. Note that defeating an enemy while Resurgence is active does not reactive the Talent.

— Enter a buff state after defeating an enemy with a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, and receive an extra turn. While in the buffed state, all Seele’s attacks deal 40% additional damage for one turn. Note that defeating an enemy while Resurgence is active does not reactive the Talent. Skill: Sheathed Blade — With a one skill-point cost, Sheathed Blade increases Seele’s Speed by 25% for two turns, and deals Quantum damage equal to 110% of her ATK stat to a single target.

— With a one skill-point cost, Sheathed Blade increases Seele’s Speed by 25% for two turns, and deals Quantum damage equal to 110% of her ATK stat to a single target. Technique: Phantom Illusion — After using her Technique, Seele gains Stealth for 20 seconds. While Stealth is active, Seele cannot be detected by enemies. When entering battle by attacking while in Stealth, Seele will automatically be in the buffed state.

— After using her Technique, Seele gains Stealth for 20 seconds. While Stealth is active, Seele cannot be detected by enemies. When entering battle by attacking while in Stealth, Seele will automatically be in the buffed state. Ultimate: Butterfly Flurry — Seele enters the buffed state and deals Quantum damage equal to 255% of her ATK stat to a single enemy.

Should you Pull for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail?

Ultimately, whether you pull for Seele depends on your patience, desire to pay real money, and gameplay style. As a 5-star, she is by definition better than most or all of the 4-star free characters, so if you can afford to spend the time grinding the currency to pull for her as a Free-to-Play player, spend a bit of real-world money to pull for her, or enjoy how she looks and plays, then by all means, pull away.

If you don’t have the time to grind or desire to spend, you can always wait. Gacha games tend to experience serious power creep as additional characters get released. Even if HSR manages to avoid that problem, another character might come in a few weeks that jives with you more, and having additional resources to pull for them could be beneficial.

Our verdict? We’ll be trying to grab Seele for at least a few 10-pulls, as the game has few straight DPS options right now.