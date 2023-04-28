Honkai: Star Rail Simulated Universe guide

Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha game from HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact. Like with Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail has a variety of different endgame activities and weeklies for you to test out the strength of your team. One of the earliest weekly activities you unlock is the Simulated Universe, a roguelike activity where you defeat enemies to unlock special buffs. As you clear Simulated Universes, you can earn points for numerous rewards.

You should unlock numerous tutorials for the Simulated Universe, but once you officially unlock the feature, head to Herta’s Office in the Herta Space Station. Step up to the glowing portal, and start your Simulated Universe adventure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What is the Simulated Universe in HSR?

The Simulated Universe is a roguelike weekly that pits you against numerous waves of enemies, elite enemies, and bosses. Defeating these enemies will reward you with a buff that empowers your team throughout your individual run. There are numerous “Worlds” in the Simulated Universe, and as you progress through each different world, the difficulty of your run will get harder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each world has some drops you can farm for that are used for character or weapon enhancement. Each world also has a “first-time clear” reward which will reward you for clearing the world for the first time. When you clear a Simulated Universe, you will earn points which you can stack up to 3,500 points. Click “Current Score” on the bottom-right of the screen to check your progress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each week, you can earn Stellar Jades, credits, Star Rail Passes, and Herta Bonds (a special currency you can use at Herta’s Store to earn even more rewards.) Now, let’s check out the Index.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you can check out the different Blessings, Curio, and Aeons you’ve unlocked.

Blessings are the buffs you’ll receive after you defeat an enemy. These buffs last the entire run.

are the buffs you’ll receive after you defeat an enemy. These buffs last the entire run. Curio are buffs you unlock in World 3. These are buffs you can buy with Cosmic Fragments.

are buffs you unlock in World 3. These are buffs you can buy with Cosmic Fragments. You can also check out Aeons, essentially Gods that represent a certain path.

After situating yourself with this information, we’re ready to go on a Simulated Universe run.

How to beat the Simulated Universe in HSR

To start a Simulated Universe run, click the desired world and draft your team. Each world will list some recommended types for you to bring and the different enemies you can expect to encounter on your run. Generally, when drafting a team, you’ll want at least one defensive unit, such as a shielder or healer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can select which “Path” you want to travel on, which affects the buffs you can potentially receive and also provides a small buff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you start your run, you can pick a Blessing of Trailblaze to begin your run. Typically, you can choose between a Blessing, Curio, or Cosmic Fragments. When you enter the Simulated Universe, you’ll traverse down a set path, encountering enemies along the way. Defeat these enemies to earn a Blessing, which will stack numerous buffs for your team and help you clear the dungeon.

You’ll also encounter numerous other rooms, such as a room where you can heal your team and swap out characters, or special encounters where you can earn Cosmic Fragments or extra buffs. The goal is to reach the end of the path and defeat a boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you complete a run, you’ll earn a number of Points that will count toward your weekly progress and Ability Points. You can spend Ability Points on the Ability Tree, which will provide overarching buffs for all of your Simulated Universe runs. Occasionally, you will earn Herta’s Bonds, a currency you can spend at Herta’s Store. Here, you can purchase 5-star weapons intended to empower your free-to-play characters or Stail Rail Passes.

That’s all you need to know about the Simulated Universe in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to do this weekly every week to maximize the rewards you gain.