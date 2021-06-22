How and where to start Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Season 3 of Sea of Thieves comes with a massive drop of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed story content, and players new and old will want to jump straight into the action. Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life comes with five new Tall Tales, or story quests, all meant to be played in succession to tell a complete story. But how do you begin any of this story content? You can easily find your starting point in-game, but developer Rare has also made it easy to access the new content straight from the game’s menu.

You will be able to start A Pirate’s Life from the Castaway’s Camp, a new location that you can find at any Outpost. The Castaway is an enigmatic figure covered in barnacles and speaking solely in cryptic language — you can find their camp near the dock of any Outpost, signified with a wooden shack and a green raggedy cloth over it. You can speak to the Castaway for some setup, but you’ll activate the Tall Tales at the actual shack.

On the wall are five books, each representing a different Tall Tale. Start at the very left one for the first Tall Tale — each of the others will be locked until you complete the previous one. The Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, in order, are as follows:

A Pirate’s Life

The Sunken Pearl

Captains of the Damned

Dark Brethren

Lords of the Sea

As with any Tall Tale, you will go to the appropriate book and hit the action button or key to vote to start the Tall Tale. If you are a solo player, you only need a vote from yourself to activate the quest. In crews of two or more, a majority has to vote to activate it. After that, check your Quests inventory to get started.

You can also get straight to the Castaway’s Camp from the game’s main menu — after getting past the start screen, hit Play and then select A Pirate’s Life under Choose Your Experience. Choose your crew size and invite any friends or other players if need be, or join an Open Crew. Once you have your desired settings, hit Set Sail and you will spawn right in front of the Castaway’s Camp at a random Outpost.