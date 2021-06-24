Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – Captains of the Damned Tall Tale quest guide

Now that Gibbs and the Black Pearl crew have been rescued, you can now commence your search for the missing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Sea of the Damned. Go to the Castaway’s Camp to start the next Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, which is called Captains of the Damned. The Castaway will sum up the journey so far, and she and Gibbs will tell you that Jack’s history is important in finding him. Take Jack’s Compass back from Gibbs to start.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Quests radial will have a book containing the history of Jack Sparrow’s exploits, detailing each of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. It’s a nice journal, but what you really need to do is take out Jack’s Compass, and the green light to the Tunnel of the Damned will appear near your Outpost. Sail to the tunnel and you’ll go through another on-rails sequence like in the first Tall Tale.

The Whispering Bayou

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you emerge from the tunnel, you once again have control of your ship. There’s land in the way, and Jack’s Compass will direct you on how to sail around everything in the right direction. Raise the sail(s) halfway up if you want to take it slow. You will reach a rock arch and a mysterious ghostly veil blocking it. Two green torches will light up on your starboard (right) side — park there once they light up and disembark onto land.

Fragments of the Past

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jack’s Compass will lead you to the shipwreck of the Blue Bayou — go inside the captain’s quarters from the front and find two skeletons and a candle on a table. Equip your lantern and take the Flame of Souls, which you should remember from the first Tall Tale. To the right of the Blue Bayou is a rowboat floating on the water — ride it through the bayou, and enjoy the theme park-like ghosts and a creepy rendition of “Row your Boat.” The stream will take you back to your ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you check Jack’s Compass, it will be pointing to a shack on your boat’s port (left) side — it’s best to take the rowboat there instead of docking it to your ship. Climb up the ladder to the shack, and you’ll see two lanterns to each side of the door. Light them with your Flame of Souls. Turn around, and there will be a number of lost souls down in the water, all holding candles. Go up to each of them and light any candles that are not lit with your Flame of Souls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lighting the candles will prompt Tia Dalma from the Pirates of the Caribbean films to make an incantation from inside the shack and revive Barbossa from the films, in a repeat of the ending of Dead Man’s Chest. The mysterious veil blocking your way will disappear. There are still journals to collect in the Bayou, but if you already have them or don’t want to backtrack, move on ahead.

This guide is developing.