Chain attacks in Fire Emblem Engage are additional attack a unit can make outside of their attack action. It’s a good way to perform more damage to an enemy unit outside of a character’s traditional attack, but it can also happen to your units if several enemies surround you. Here’s what you need to know about how chain attacks work in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to do chain attacks in Fire Emblem Engage

A chain attack occurs when a unit attacks another unit, and an ally of the attacking unit will perform a weaker. This weaker attack is known as a chain attack. However, you need to make sure both characters are adjacent to the targetted opponent to perform a chain attack.

For example, if you move one unit to the right side of an enemy and perform an attack, another unit can move to the front of that enemy and attack. When the second character, the front of an enemy initiates its attacks, the unit on the right side of your enemy can perform a chain attack. This happens before your unit attacks; you will see it in the combat log before confirming the action.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not every unit in Fire Emblem Engage can perform a chain attack. It’s reserved for those deemed as “Back Up” units. These units are support characters, and they’re effective at performing follow-up blows to enemies. Therefore, keeping a Back Up unit’s placement in mind is crucial to optimize your attack turns and clean up as many enemies as possible before ending a turn.

Your enemies can also perform chain attacks so long as they’re considered a Back Up unit. You may want to prioritize these enemies as they can stack up damage to your units that are now heavily flanked.