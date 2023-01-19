Every character in your party in Fire Emblem Engage has a level associated with them. As you use them more often in battle and they take out enemies, they’ll earn experience points. When they reach 100 experience points, they gain a level. Some characters will be at different levels than others, and you may need to prioritize leveling specific units so they don’t fall behind. Here’s what you need to know about how to quickly level up characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to level up fast in Fire Emblem Engage

The best way for a character to level up regularly is to use them in combat. Then, as your party grows, you can choose who you take with you in combat. If there are specific characters you want to level up to become stronger, make sure they go with you, even if you don’t plan to place them on the frontlines, leading the charge into combat.

When using a character in combat, another way to make sure they receive the most experience points is to make sure they deal the final blow against an opponent. When a unit in your party defeats an enemy, rather than simply landing an attack against one, they gain much more experience points. A character can still attack an enemy and receive a small amount of experience, but landing attacks and not taking out an opponent is a much slower process.

Alternatively, you can do some activities in Somniel to level up a character. For example, there are training areas for you to battle against a party member and challenges you can undertake with your party. These are done while visiting Somniel, outside of the main story progression. We highly recommend completing these in-between activities chapters to give your units more levels, making them stronger.

Leveling up characters takes time, but ensuring your lower-level units eliminate enemies and regularly see combat is the best way to do it.