How Claire’s Dream Machine works in Tower of Fantasy

There are a lot of mechanics to wrap your head around in Tower of Fantasy. From diving into Ruin dungeons and farming boss enemies to opening treasure chests and battling in simulations, Tower of Fantasy is a game that has a little bit of everything. Later in the game, you unlock a new mechanic called Claire’s Dream Machine. This little ball appears here and there for you to interact with. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How Claire’s Dream Machine works

After you have progressed through the story to chapter three, you will meet a character named Claire in the Navia region. She is a scientist who ends up playing a decent role in the story. Once the chapter is over, you will move on to the Crown region. During this time, after complete interactions, Claire’s Dream Machine may appear.

The Dream Machine appears as a small machine with a hologram of Claire above it. When you interact with it, she will tell you that you can use the drone to enter a lucid dream for training purposes.

After you accept the training, the Dream Machine will place you in a random training scenario. There is no way to choose the scenario that you are placed in. Your first experience may be a survival course where you need to outlast waves of enemies, meanwhile, your second experience might be a minigame where you collect power orbs by maneuvering from side to side. These training courses get you XP for completing them as well as some randomized rewards. You can even get Black and Gold Nuclei from them.