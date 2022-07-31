How do equipment crystals work in Digimon Survive? Answered

With all the strange events and mysterious forces at play in Digimon Survive (not to mention all the Digimon to recruit and evolve), it’s easy to breeze by some small details along the way. One such detail is the long list of equippable Enhancement Crystals you can equip to your Digimon. Early on, this shouldn’t be much of a problem, but as you get farther into the game and the difficulty begins to ramp up, you just might find that you need any advantage you can get, no matter how small. If this is the case, it’s worth trying out some different crystal combinations to see what works best for you.

What crystals do, and how to use them

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crystals in Digimon Survive, which you can find under the Enhancements tab in your Item menu, act as buffs for your Digimon. They come in plenty of varieties, from offensive buffs to resistance increases to speed boosts. To get the benefits of a crystal, you’ll need to equip it to one of your monsters first. This buff is ongoing, and the crystals aren’t consumed in the process. Each of your Digimon only has two equipment slots, so be sure to use them wisely.

You’ll benefit the most from crystals if you use them to improve the strengths each of your Digimon already has, such as giving Potency Crystals to monsters with strong attacks that land frequently. It can also be helpful to use them to mitigate the damage weaknesses of some of your more specialized Digimon. Keep in mind that there is also Skill equipment to take advantage of as well, which uses the same slots as crystals. These powerful items grant your monsters new skills, which can sometimes synergize more effectively with your team than the persistent buffs you get from equipped crystals.