How do Prize Ride Challenges work in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners?

With the launch of GTA Online: Lost Santos Tuners came a new challenge to conquer. The Prize Ride Challenge is a key part of the expansion and something you should strive to complete. This article explains exactly what this challenge is and how you can benefit from it.

What is the Prize Ride Challenge?

Screenshot by Gamepur

As of the launch of Los Santos Tuners, the Prize Ride Challenge is a single challenge that all players share. You must place in the top three in any race three days in a row. If you manage to do this, you’ll get a brand new car at no cost. That’s all there is to it.

However, there’s no word from Rockstar Games as to whether the Prize Ride Challenge will change over the weeks and months to come. With five cars and two bikes still yet to be added to the game as part of the expansion, it seems likely that the Prize Ride Challenge will change over the course of the summer and beyond.

How to view the Prize Ride Challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re unsure how to check the Prize Ride Challenge, head to your nearest LS Car Meet. Once inside, check the Interactions menu for the LS Car Meet option. In there, you should see an option for the Prize Ride Challenge, and if you click on it, you’ll be given the current challenge. If you’re ever unsure as to what the current challenge is, it will be found here.