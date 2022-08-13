How do Relics work in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

As you journey through Tower of Fantasy, there will be countless items you grab along the way. From deadly weapons to multiple currencies and resources, your character could essentially be considered a hoarder by the end of the journey. Among the most useful items are Relics, which you will need for certain situations around the game. Here is what Relics are for in Tower of Fantasy.

What are Relics for in Tower of Fantasy?

Relics are special items that could essentially be classed as abilities in some other games. When you have a Relic equipped, a quick press of that Relic’s input will have it activate before going into a cooldown once it ends. There is no limit or durability to Relics, so you can keep using them as often as you like without fear of them breaking down or anything. You can have two Relics equipped at a time.

Examples of Relics are seen very early in the game. The Jetpack is your first Relic and will shoot you into the air before slowly hovering your way down. You will get the Missile Barrage not long after that, which can target enemies and harm them but also blow up cracked stone walls. From what we have seen so far, every Relic is unlocked by completing various missions either tied to the story, exploration points, or completing ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are many Relics available in Tower of Fantasy, and almost all of them can be useful in combat. They are sectioned off into two tiers, SR and SSR. SSR Relics are essentially the legendary items that are mightier than the others. You can also upgrade your Relics. Before doing so, you need to gather enough Shards for that particular item from the Crew or Crystal Dust Stores.