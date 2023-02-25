How do seasons work in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Endnight Games has introduced a plethora of new additions to their survival horror title, Sons of the Forest. The constant innovation that the developers have provided has only helped the game’s early success and one of the features that players have been applauding are the introduction of seasons. If you’re wondering how this particular mechanic works in the game, then we’ve covered all you’ll need to know below.

Related: Sons of the Forest sells more than 2 million copies within the first 24 hours of its early access

Sons of the Forest seasons explained

Sons of the Forest seasons now feature a dynamic climate that continuously changes the longer you play. The ideal in-game weather naturally occurs throughout the spring and summer periods during which materials and resources are plentiful and it’s much easier to explore the island.

Once the harsh cold of winter rolls around, however, food sources will become scarce, which means the inhuman creatures found within the forest will similarly be looking for a meal. The type of clothing that you wear will also dictate how much you can go out and explore during this time.

Related: Can you hug Kelvin or Virginia in Sons of the Forest?

With this in mind, you will need to plan ahead during the earlier seasons in order to survive the latter portion of the year. One example of a food source that will disappear once winter comes are the streams that contain salmon. The extremely cold weather will freeze these bodies of water up so you’ll have to wait for it to thaw before you can catch them again.

The wildlife that can often be seen roaming the forest will obviously all disappear as well, so storing food before all of this happens is of the utmost importance. You will similarly need to procure enough water to last you a long time if you want to survive.