When you first start playing Sons of the Forest, you’ll find your character in a pretty bad state. He will be hurt, unarmed, and, most importantly, thirsty. As the game does not give instructions on what to do, you will be on your own. To help you out, we will discuss how to get water in Sons of the Forest so you can quench your character’s thirst.

How to drink water in Sons of the Forest

At the crash site from where you begin your journey, you’ll find a bunch of crates around you. These crates contain plenty of items, including a drink. You can open your inventory by pressing the ‘I’ key to access it. However, this will only help you for a single time. Therefore, you will need to start searching for source of water as soon as possible.

You can only drink water from a fresh source, so don’t even think about going near the sea. Instead, open your map by pressing the ‘M’ key and then look around for a river. If you don’t already know, you can zoom in and out of the map by pressing the middle mouse button. Once you get near a river, look towards the water, preferably while crouching, and the water icon will pop up on the screen. You can then drink the water by holding the ‘E’ key.

It is important to note that water is a big part of the game (and in real life, obviously), and you’ll need to drink it plenty of times. Therefore, it will be wise to build a base that is near a river. Alternatively, you can eat Yarrow and Salomberries, which can be found all over the island. These items will also help with quenching the thirst, but their effect will be less than actual water. Still, they are great for times when you are far from a river and can’t afford to go there.