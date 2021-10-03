How do you redeem codes in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Despite Cookie Run: Kingdom being a gacha game, there are plenty of ways for players to receive items for free. There’s the daily gift, the Fountain of Abundance, and by completing the game’s quests and stages, players can find themselves with a lot of items. However, there is another way to get items such as coins and crystals without having to do anything.

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, you can redeem codes but unlike other games where you can simply redeem them in-game, you have to do it elsewhere. The process is complicated at first, so we have prepared a guide on how to redeem them.

We recommend using a PC to redeem your codes. In Cookie: Run Kingdom, the is a coupon option located in the game’s settings that will take you straight to the code redemption page. However, you’ll still need to input information located in-game that’s needed in order to redeem the code. Using a PC makes the process much simpler and eliminates the need to go back and forth between applications on your phone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On your PC, open up the DevPlay coupon redemption page. Tap the icon with the three horitzontal lines in the upper right-hand corner Hit settings Go to the info tab Here you’ll find your user info. You’ll be using your name which can be an email or a GUEST username. On the code redemption page, put in your username and then the coupon code. Hit claim reward once you put in all the necessary information. Close and re-open Cookie Run: Kingdom. You’ll be rewarded with the items once you get into the game.

Devisisters will release codes without warning, so it’s always good to check our code page to see what’s new.